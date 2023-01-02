ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiebreaker Scenarios for NFC Teams Heading Into Week 18

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

The final playoff spot is up for grabs entering the last week of the regular season.

Following another wild week of NFL action, a host of NFC teams enter Week 18 looking to close the regular season by clinching the coveted last spot in the postseason.

Six teams have already clinched playoff berths heading into the final week of games, with the Buccaneers and Giants being the latest to join the field following wins in Week 17. As for the clubs who hope to round out the bracket, all eyes will be on the Packers , Lions and Seahawks entering next Sunday, thanks to a few high-stakes scenarios that will determine who’s in and who goes home.

After posting a 3–6 mark through nine weeks, the Packers (8–8) are now closing in on a fourth consecutive playoff appearance in their last home game of the season. Aided by the Commanders’ loss to the Browns, Green Bay positioned itself for a winner-take-all finale with a 41–17 victory over Minnesota at Lambeau Field.

As surprising as the Packers’ unlikely golden opportunity may be, however, NFL fans may be even more shocked to see their opponent in the same position. After staying alive with a 41–10 win against the Bears, the Lions (8–8) will look to secure their seventh win in nine games by defeating another NFC North rival to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

While the red-hot Packers and Lions will face the most pressure next Sunday, the Seahawks (8–8) could still end up sending both teams home if they close the season on a high note. Seattle, fresh off a 23–6 win over the Jets, can clinch a spot with a win over the Rams at home and a Packers loss but would be eliminated in a loss.

Here’s a look at the current NFC playoff picture following Week 17:

1. Eagles (13–3)

2. 49ers (12–4)

3. Vikings (12–4)

4. Buccaneers (8–8)

5. Cowboys (12–4)

6. Giants (8–8)

In the hunt:

7. Seahawks ( 8–8 )

8. Lions (8–8)

9. Packers (8–8)

Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
