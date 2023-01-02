Atlanta has, and will continue to, cement itself as 'capital of college football,' says Gary Stokan

The entire college football world was focused on Atlanta as 2022 was counting down to an end, as the Georgia Bulldogs finished off one of the most exciting comebacks in college football history, defeating Ohio State literally a few seconds after the clock struck midnight and 2023 began.

Every year, the college football season kicks off in Atlanta with Week Zero MEAC-SWAC Challenge, followed by the Chick-Fil-A kickoff weekend, which annually features some of the best teams from around the country.

As the season comes to a finish, the SEC Championship Game, HBCU National Championship Cricket Celebration Bowl, Peach Bowl, and other major college football events, such as the College Football Awards are annually held in the Atlanta.

Lastly, in 2025 the College Football Playoff national championship game will return to Atlanta, making Atlanta the first city to host the grand finale of college football twice.

When Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl CEO Gary P. Stokan joined Sam & Greg on the Weekend Morning Show, he helped explained why indeed Atlanta has cemented itself as the “Capital of College Football.”

“The media calls us (Atlanta) the Capital of College Football, because in ‘24 we will kick off the season with Georgia-Clemson (CFA Kickoff game), we will end the season with a quarterfinal game (Peach Bowl) and then we will end that season with Atlanta hosting the National Championship Game,” said Stokan when going over the future games that are headed to Atlanta.

Stokan also went on to say, “We (Atlanta) will also host the SEC Championship that year as well. So you are talking about four games that could all feature top-10 teams. No other city can claim that.”

Both Sam & Greg agreed with Stokan that the case is closed and Atlanta is the hands down “Capital of College Football.”

