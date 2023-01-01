ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Freeport city council approves new Ring camera pilot program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Combatting crime is a top priority for the city of Freeport, so leaders plan to launch a pilot ring doorbell camera program to help. “I think this is just going to be a force multiplier for our police department and the community and to get more data. We’ve seen in the past that these cameras work. We’ve solved other crimes, other shootings that have come from cameras just like this,” said Freeport Chief of Police Matthew Summers.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened this afternoon near Parkside and Larson. Injuries were being reported. Jaws of life were requested, but then...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline

Winter Farmer Markets are happening in the Stateline! These Farmers markets are held indoors so you can shop for local goods without worrying about the weather. Here’s a list of the Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline. Rockford Indoor Market. 116 N. Madison St., Rockford, IL. February 3, 2023...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

The search begins for Stateline’s Best Soup with Alpine View Restaurant

The hunt is on for the Stateline’s Best Soup and we’re starting off with Alpine View Restaurant. Alpine View Restaurant has been open for over 20 years and they’re open 7 days a week. Their soup and salads are made fresh every single day in addition to all day breakfast. Nick Isai gives us a fresh Reuben soup to try, and he explains why he believes Alpine View Restaurant has the Stateline’s Best Soup. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kody Newman died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car in rural Freeport. “He had a heart of gold. He inspired people. He was there and he was a friend to anyone. He loved his music and loved to talk about music,” said stepmom Angie Newman.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Nursing home residents evacuate Tuesday for fire alarm in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of seniors and staff members are back in their building Tuesday after evacuating for a fire alarm. Fire crews arrived on scene just after 10 a.m. at Amberwood Care Centre, 2313 N. Rockton Ave. in Rockford in response. Residents and staff were evacuated Tuesday...
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
ELKHORN, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery. In the 2700 block of 11th st. Most of the reports are saying that the robbery,. allegedly happened to...
nbc15.com

No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Kleven remembered as a ‘humble’ servant

Jacob Kleven was remembered as a humble servant with a mission to help, whether it was his work with his church - including six years spent running preschools in Africa - or more recently, feeding hundreds of area schoolchildren. Kleven, 45, died during the stormy night of Friday, Dec. 23...
STOUGHTON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Possible Gunfire Inside A Local Highrise

Reports Of Possible Shots Fired At A Local Highrise. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a major scene this morning in Rockford. Initial reports are saying that numerous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy