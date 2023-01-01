Read full article on original website
WIFR
Freeport city council approves new Ring camera pilot program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Combatting crime is a top priority for the city of Freeport, so leaders plan to launch a pilot ring doorbell camera program to help. “I think this is just going to be a force multiplier for our police department and the community and to get more data. We’ve seen in the past that these cameras work. We’ve solved other crimes, other shootings that have come from cameras just like this,” said Freeport Chief of Police Matthew Summers.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area
Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened this afternoon near Parkside and Larson. Injuries were being reported. Jaws of life were requested, but then...
Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline
Winter Farmer Markets are happening in the Stateline! These Farmers markets are held indoors so you can shop for local goods without worrying about the weather. Here’s a list of the Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline. Rockford Indoor Market. 116 N. Madison St., Rockford, IL. February 3, 2023...
Longtime educator struck by vehicle in Fitchburg, dies
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle in Fitchburg Tuesday morning, the city’s police department said. The crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Syene Road. In a news release, police said the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later died. The driver of the...
MyStateline.com
The search begins for Stateline’s Best Soup with Alpine View Restaurant
The hunt is on for the Stateline’s Best Soup and we’re starting off with Alpine View Restaurant. Alpine View Restaurant has been open for over 20 years and they’re open 7 days a week. Their soup and salads are made fresh every single day in addition to all day breakfast. Nick Isai gives us a fresh Reuben soup to try, and he explains why he believes Alpine View Restaurant has the Stateline’s Best Soup. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
WIFR
Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kody Newman died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car in rural Freeport. “He had a heart of gold. He inspired people. He was there and he was a friend to anyone. He loved his music and loved to talk about music,” said stepmom Angie Newman.
fox47.com
Beloit firefighters respond to record number of calls for third straight year
BELOIT, Wis. — Firefighters in Beloit responded to a record high number of calls for the third year in a row. Crews responded to 7688 call in 2022, Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 said Monday. That’s up from 7462 calls in 2021 and 6628 in 2020. The...
rockfordscanner.com
Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend...
WIFR
Nursing home residents evacuate Tuesday for fire alarm in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of seniors and staff members are back in their building Tuesday after evacuating for a fire alarm. Fire crews arrived on scene just after 10 a.m. at Amberwood Care Centre, 2313 N. Rockton Ave. in Rockford in response. Residents and staff were evacuated Tuesday...
50 patients evacuated from Rockford nursing home after laundry fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 50 patients at Amberwood Care Center were evacuated Tuesday morning after laundry and a dryer caught fire in the basement. According to Rockford Fire District Chief Kyle Hill, the alarm went off at 9:58 a.m. at the nursing home, located at 2313 N. Rockton Avenue. Staff initially used a fire […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side
Sources are reporting an armed robbery. In the 2700 block of 11th st. Most of the reports are saying that the robbery,. allegedly happened to...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Several Firefighters battle A Structure Fire, Overnight in Winnebago County
Several Firefighters battle A Structure Fire, Overnight in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting a structure fire.
Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County
DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet...
Madison woman accused of stealing food and tips, hitting restaurant owner
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman on Saturday after they said she hit and injured a restaurant owner on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the restaurant in the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road at around 11 p.m. The restaurant owner said the woman tried to steal another customer’s food, and took money from the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Auto Accident in Rockford, Injuries Being Reported
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears...
nbc15.com
No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford parking lot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year’s Day in Rockford. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. The boy had been walking toward the parking lot when he heard gunshots and ran, police said. One […]
stoughtonnews.com
Kleven remembered as a ‘humble’ servant
Jacob Kleven was remembered as a humble servant with a mission to help, whether it was his work with his church - including six years spent running preschools in Africa - or more recently, feeding hundreds of area schoolchildren. Kleven, 45, died during the stormy night of Friday, Dec. 23...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Possible Gunfire Inside A Local Highrise
Reports Of Possible Shots Fired At A Local Highrise. Sources are reporting a major scene this morning in Rockford. Initial reports are saying that numerous...
