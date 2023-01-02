ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally

By Anderley Penwell, Allie Berube
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State fans hit the streets of downtown Los Angles for a pep rally put on by the Penn State Alumni Association.

An estimated 20,000 fans excitedly met outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in preparation for Monday’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah.

Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native

University President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Kraft, head football coach James Franklin, and some players spoke to the crowd. Also, the Blue Band, cheer team, and Lionettes dance team performed.

No. 11 Penn State and no. 8 Utah kickoff the 109th Rose Bowl at 5:00 on Monday, January 2.

