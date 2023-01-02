ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kjzz.com

Little Cottonwood reopens following avalanche mitigation

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened on Friday after a day of closures due to avalanche control. The Utah Department of Transportation announced closures would remain in place as mitigation efforts continued longer than originally estimated. They said the canyon would be...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Power outage affecting thousands in Snyderville, Summit County

UTAH (KUTV) — A power outage is reportedly affecting over 4,500 Utahns in Snyderville and Summit County. According to representatives of Rocky Mountain Power, the cause of the outage is due to the agency's loss of a substation. Officials said that crews are working to solve the issue, and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Alta High School students evacuated as precaution due to suspicious bag

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Alta High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as a precaution after district officials said a suspicious bag was reported. However, an investigation later determined the bag did not contain an explosive device. Students and faculty were evacuated at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sandy Police Sgt. Greg...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Asbestos found inside Sandy middle school forces students to remote learning

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Canyons School District middle school transitioned to remote learning after asbestos was found in the school. Officials with Eastmont Middle School in Sandy said the asbestos discovery came after water leaked occurred over the holiday break and while contractors were dealing with another issue at the school.
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

What to expect for Utah's housing market in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s housing prices are expected to keep falling over this new year as high interest rates keep many buyers on the sidelines. Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, told KUTV 2News he expects a “slow year” in the housing market.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

