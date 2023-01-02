ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally

By Allie Berube, Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZzKj_0k0buYlp00

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State fans hit the streets of downtown Los Angles for a pep rally put on by the Penn State Alumni Association.

An estimated 20,000 fans excitedly met outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in preparation for Monday’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah.

Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native

University President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Kraft, head football coach James Franklin, and some players spoke to the crowd. Also, the Blue Band, cheer team, and Lionettes dance team performed.

No. 11 Penn State and no. 8 Utah kickoff the 109th Rose Bowl at 5:00 on Monday, January 2.

Download the Nittany Nation App for the most up-to-date news on Penn State sports.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Gauntlet awaits Nittany Lions

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — The toughest stretch of the basketball season awaits Micah Shrewsberry’s Nittany Lions as the team gets set to take on no. 1 Purdue this weekend. “I don’t know what I did to somebody in the Big Ten office, but whatever I did, I apologize,” Shrewsberry jokingly said Thursday. After games against […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State offers Michigan WR transfer Andrel Anthony

The pursuit of Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony is off to a fast start, and Penn State is among programs that haven't hesitated. The former Wolverines receiver, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, shared news of several scholarship offers Thursday, including one from the Nittany Lions. Anthony also reported...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Michigan stays perfect in Big Ten beating Penn St. 79-69

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night to end the Nittany Lions’ five-game winning streak. The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) last started 3-0 in conference play in the 2020-21 season when they won […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State DL announces entry into NCAA Transfer Portal

Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah announced Thursday afternoon that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after 3 years in State College. Mulbah will have 2 seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2020. He played in 19 games across the past 2 seasons, primarily focusing on special teams in 2022.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Juniata College Mock Trial Team competing in California tournament

(WTAJ) — The Juniata College Mock Trial team is heading all the way to the University of California, Irvine for a prestigious tournament this weekend on Jan. 7 and 8. The team, ranked 43rd in the nation, is competing in the Beach Party Invitational against other top-ranked teams from across the country, including Stanford, UCLA, […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
State College

State College business gives truck to employee

STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

20th Annual Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog contest kicks

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If your child is in Kindergarten in the Punxsutawney Area School District they can now enter the 20th Annual Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog contest. The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is pleased to sponsor the 20th Annual Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog Contest. The contest winners will be crowned on Saturday, […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
abc23.com

State College Sinkhole Update

A massive sinkhole has a number Patton Township residents seeking answers from authorities, ahead of a an anticipated meeting this Friday. A sinkhole swallowed a parking lot Christmas night, displacing 18 households. Ahead of Friday’s meeting on the situation, a number of area residents telling us they want answers and relief.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

WE-LEaD to host women’s networking event at local brewery

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce will host a special event for women in business in Altoona. The Chamber’s WE-LEaD Committee, an acronym for “Women Encouraging Leadership, Education and Development,” will hold the event at Levity Brewing Company at 1411 11th Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Committee said the evening […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

‘Serious’ violations found at State College demolition site that killed one, OSHA says

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — In July 2022, a Maryland construction worker was killed after falling from a State College work site. Now, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing fines against the construction company. The Maryland-based construction company, Interior Specialists, Inc., dba ISI Demolition, could potentially face fines […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy