The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed; FaceTimes Team

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and made contact with players and coaches, the team announced in a series of updates shared on Twitter. "Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills tweeted. "He continues to progress remarkably in his...
iheart.com

Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Says No Football For His Grandchildren

Len and Michael talked with NY Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Harry Carson about the injury suffered by Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football after being hit in the chest. Carson told the guys with players getting faster and stronger there's really no way to make the game safer without it becoming two-hand touch. Harry told the guys he hasn't and will not let his grandchildren play football.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Des Moines Register

Ankeny Centennial girls basketball pulls off late comeback win over Southeast Polk

Ankeny Centennial girls basketball hosted Southeast Polk on Friday in a matchup between two top-10 programs in Class 5A, and Centennial pulled off the 54-52 win. The Jaguars stormed out to an early lead from the opening tipoff and held the 14-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Centennial held the Rams to just one 3-pointer and three free throws to pick up the early lead, but that dominance on defense didn’t last long. ...
ANKENY, IA
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Uncle Gives Positive Update On His Status

Dorrian Glenn, the uncle of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided a positive update on his nephew's status outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin is currently hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' now-postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Glenn told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that...
CINCINNATI, OH

