Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 13-year-old boy in Alabama on New Year’s Eve

PIEDMONT, Ala. — A man was arrested in Piedmont, Alabama, for allegedly shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy on New Year’s Eve, officials say.

Piedmont Police Department in a news release said that on Saturday just after 11 p.m. officers, the fire department and EMS responded to a call about a person who was shot near the 4000 block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Highway. When first responders arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a 13-year-old boy dead with a gunshot wound.

Police learned during the investigation that a physical fight reportedly led to a gun being fired, according to WBMA.

PPD identified the suspect as Paul Joshua Baker, 19. He has been charged with murder. PPD said the Calhoun County District Court decided to hold Baker with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group