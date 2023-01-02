ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69

Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
Jim Boeheim offers update on Symir Torrence’s shoulder

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jim Boeheim said tonight on his TK99 radio show that Symir Torrence practiced Thursday with his Syracuse teammates “and seemed fine.”. Torrence, the Orange point guard, did not play in Tuesday’s game at Louisville. SU’s starting guards, Judah Mintz and Joe Girard, each played 40 minutes in that contest. It was Torrence’s first DNP of the season.
Former SU trainer helped save Damar Hamlin’s life; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 33. Winter heat wave is just about over. See 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: FORMER SCHOOLHOUSE HAS BEEN PAINSTAKINGLY RESTORED:The brick building on Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994. Sue Rossi and her son, Eric, have restored the building, which could be used as a home or as a business. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of James Peluso)
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business

SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
