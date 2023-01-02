Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 33. Winter heat wave is just about over. See 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: FORMER SCHOOLHOUSE HAS BEEN PAINSTAKINGLY RESTORED:The brick building on Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994. Sue Rossi and her son, Eric, have restored the building, which could be used as a home or as a business. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of James Peluso)

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO