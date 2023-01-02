Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chittenango boys basketball knocks off Westhill in battle of state-ranked teams
The Westhill High School gymnasium was shoulder-to-shoulder and rocking in anticipation of Thursday’s state-ranked boys basketball contest between Chittenango and the Warriors. Westhill, going into Thursday’s matchup with an unbeaten record, is currently ranked seventh in the state in Class B. The Bears, also in Class B, are ranked...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Virginia | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team looks to go three in a row as they face off with the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Saturday, January 7 (1/7/2023) at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network, and can be streamed...
Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
Orange Weekly: SU basketball’s ACC schedule gets real now (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University men’s basketball team has won seven of its last eight games and is 3-1 in ACC play so far. If SU can keep up that pace in its next four games or so, that will really be impressive considering the schedule gets harder in the near future.
Updated ACC basketball stats: Judah Mintz, league leader in steals, meets a veteran ball handler
Syracuse, N.Y. — Freshman Judah Mintz is one of the ACC’s top young point guards. He’ll get a worthy test Saturday at Virginia going up against veteran point Kihei Clark, who has been making big plays for the Cavaliers since 2018-19, when he helped them win the NCAA title as a freshman.
Christian Brothers Academy girls, Solvay boys victorious in league bowling matches (65 photos)
The Solvay and Christian Brothers Academy bowling squads hit the lanes in an Onondaga High School League contest on Thursday. The CBA girls’ team won 7-0, while the Bearcats boys’ squad squeezed out a 4-3 victory.
High school roundup: Bishop Grimes tops Bishop Ludden in boys basketball
A solid defensive effort guided Bishop Grimes to a 60-48 victory over Bishop Ludden on Thursday in Onondaga High School League Liberty Central Division action. The Cobras, ranked 24th in the state in Class A, grinded out a win against the Gaelic Knights, Bishop Grimes coach Bob McKenney said.
All-CNY boys basketball player breaks 2 school records; one had stood for 25 years
An All-CNY boys basketball player took down two school records Thursday night, and one had stood for 25 years. Waterville senior Tyson Maxam scored 35 points in a blowout win over Sherburne-Earlville in a Center State Conference matchup.
Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69
Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
Sophomore’s overtime winner lifts Clinton past Skaneateles in girls hockey
Alexa Thompson netted the game-winning goal in Clinton’s 2-1 overtime victory over Skaneateles on Wednesday in a Section III girls hockey contest.
Jim Boeheim offers update on Symir Torrence’s shoulder
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jim Boeheim said tonight on his TK99 radio show that Symir Torrence practiced Thursday with his Syracuse teammates “and seemed fine.”. Torrence, the Orange point guard, did not play in Tuesday’s game at Louisville. SU’s starting guards, Judah Mintz and Joe Girard, each played 40 minutes in that contest. It was Torrence’s first DNP of the season.
Fulton’s fans were ‘huge part’ of victory over boys basketball rival Central Square
Fulton’s gym was packed Thursday night for a highly-anticipated boys basketball matchup against Oswego County rival Central Square.
Former SU trainer helped save Damar Hamlin’s life; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 33. Winter heat wave is just about over. See 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: FORMER SCHOOLHOUSE HAS BEEN PAINSTAKINGLY RESTORED:The brick building on Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994. Sue Rossi and her son, Eric, have restored the building, which could be used as a home or as a business. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of James Peluso)
Sean Tucker is doing his NFL training in Florida. What did his trainer think of his 2022 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker has flown south for the winter. The star Syracuse football running back is training at an all-inclusive facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this offseason as he prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft. He is not returning to SU next year.
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
Syracuse homicides in 2022: The lowest number of deaths in a decade
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse in 2022 had the fewest deaths by homicide in a decade. Eighteen people were killed in Syracuse last year. This is a drastic decrease when compared to 2021, which was one of the deadliest years in the city’s history with 32 homicides. The decrease...
Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners
Syracuse, N.Y. – Michael Schalk’s phone rang at 6 a.m. July 29. It was his father’s roommate calling from Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
