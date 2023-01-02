ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania for New Year’s Eve drawing

By Bill Shannon
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJo1E_0k0btyYo00

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day.

The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2 million to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.

Another two tickets sold in Pennsylvania are worth $50,000 after matching four of the five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers on New Year’s Eve were:

Winning Numbers: 18 37 44 50 64

Powerball: 11

Power Play: 03

To see how many winners there are from Wednesday’s drawing, all worth between $100 to $4, you can click here.

Comments / 11

Gerard Kowalski
4d ago

where were they sold in Pa ? Don't write an article and leave out pertinent information.

Reply
5
WKBN

WKBN

