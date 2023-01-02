$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania for New Year’s Eve drawing
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day.
The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2 million to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.
Another two tickets sold in Pennsylvania are worth $50,000 after matching four of the five numbers and the Powerball.
The winning numbers on New Year’s Eve were:
Winning Numbers: 18 37 44 50 64
Powerball: 11
Power Play: 03
To see how many winners there are from Wednesday’s drawing, all worth between $100 to $4, you can click here.
