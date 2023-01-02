Billy Woodward , 57, of Trenton New Jersey will spend the next 10 to 20 years in state prison for breaking into multiple homes in Lower Bucks Ciounty. His crime spree started in July 2018 and ending in May 2019. He would find houses with unlocked doors or windows and then enter. Whatever was out in the open he would take. Mostly, purses, wallets and laptop computers or tablets. He was sentenced this week for his crimes, which include, one count of robbery and 14 counts of burglary. Additionally, he was convicted of three counts of attempted burglary, 11 counts each of theft and receiving stolen property, 19 counts of loitering or prowling at night and one count each of criminal trespassing, possession of an instrument of crime and theft from a motor vehicle.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO