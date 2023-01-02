Read full article on original website
Suspected gas blast levels 2 homes in Philadelphia neighborhood, damages others, hurts 5
A 65-year-old man was reported critically injured and a 60-year-old woman had critical burns. A suspected gas explosion a few hours into the new year demolished two Philadelphia row homes and damaged others, sending several people to the hospital, authorities said. Fire department officials said the blast occurred shortly before...
2 teens injured in shooting at Wilmington, Delaware playground
Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured two teens at a playground.
Vineland man struck by train, in critical condition
A Vineland man is in critical condition after he was struck while trying to illegally cross the railroad tracks, police said. Marcelo A. Hernandez, 74, was found underneath the train at Southwest Boulevard and Grape Street at 11:17 a.m. He was conscious and alert, but suffered severe injury to his...
Man driving to Wawa on his way home survives Port Richmond explosion
Port Richmond Explosion: Wearing his blood-stained shirt caused by drips from his wounded face, Chris Heinsinger shared his story of survival to reporters that began with a late-night craving for Taco Bell and Wawa.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wanted For Kensington Fatal Hit and Run Turns Himself In
A Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on Frankford Ave with four passengers. The Nissan attempted to make a left turn from northbound Frankford Avenue onto eastbound Allegheny Avenue. Two pedestrians were standing on the Northwest corner waiting for the bus. The Nissan lost control hitting both pedestrians and then made contact with steps outside Dental Offices. PFD-Medic Unit transported a pedestrian to Temple University Hospital which was placed in critical condition. PFD-Medic Unit transported another pedestrian to Temple University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at 2:00 P.M.. Operator of Nissan and four passenger were transported to hospital and listed in stable condition.
Lehigh Valley Dad Dies In Workplace Accident: Coroner
A worker in Northampton County is dead following an on-the-job accident, authorities say. Nicholas A. Varec, 36, of Emmaus, was on the clock at a worksite on the 4100 block of West Mountainview Drive in Lehigh Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4, said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. At around 12:20 p.m.,...
Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police
Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
5 injured after explosion levels 2 homes in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section
"Just outta nowhere it was like a loud bang and I just felt my whole car push over to the curb," said a driver who was caught in the blast.
Deadly shooting victim found in passenger seat of car after Hunting Park crash
One bullet was fired through the rear driver's side window of the Dodge sedan and traveled across the vehicle striking the victim.
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale
Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.
PennLive.com
2 dead in crash along I-95 near Philly: reports
Two people were killed in a crash along Interstate 95, according to reports from WPVI and CBS Philadelphia. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday along the northbound lanes of I-95, near the Allegheny Avenue exit in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia. Two people were pronounced dead at the...
Man shot in West Philadelphia carjacking
Police report that the victim was carjacked and shot right in front of his home where he lives with family.
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
delawarevalleynews.com
Trenton Male Gets 20 Sentence For Burglary Of Bucks County Homes
Billy Woodward , 57, of Trenton New Jersey will spend the next 10 to 20 years in state prison for breaking into multiple homes in Lower Bucks Ciounty. His crime spree started in July 2018 and ending in May 2019. He would find houses with unlocked doors or windows and then enter. Whatever was out in the open he would take. Mostly, purses, wallets and laptop computers or tablets. He was sentenced this week for his crimes, which include, one count of robbery and 14 counts of burglary. Additionally, he was convicted of three counts of attempted burglary, 11 counts each of theft and receiving stolen property, 19 counts of loitering or prowling at night and one count each of criminal trespassing, possession of an instrument of crime and theft from a motor vehicle.
fox29.com
Woman rushed to hospital by family after being shot in face at East Falls apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls section has left a 50-year-old woman in critical condition Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive around 5:12 a.m. She suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and face, and was...
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT: Dover Woman Missing
The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year old woman. Adja Farouseck of Dover suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Farouseck is a 6’3 black woman who is about 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. The last location Farouseck was known to be in was the area of Maranatha Church–at 1235 E Division street–at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday January 2nd. Dover Police do not know what she was wearing at the time. If you have any information on where Farouseck is, please call 302-736-7111.
WDEL 1150AM
18 year old arrested for armed robbery
A Wilmington man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Concord Pike Exxon station at gunpoint. State Police are charging Daniel Eddy, 18, with taking cash from the gas station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road just before 5 a.m. on the day after Christmas. Troopers say they arrested Eddy...
Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash
A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
