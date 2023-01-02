Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake
NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
ksl.com
'Bad feeling' prompted West Valley man to shoot, kill roommate, charges say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say shot and killed another man asleep in his basement because he believed the roommate created a "bad feeling in their home" is now facing criminal charges. Miguel Zamora Bonilla, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with murder and...
ABC 4
Tooele County home ‘reduced to rubble’ after fire
IBAPAH, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele County home was completely destroyed and “reduced rubble” after a structure fire on Wednesday night. Wendover Fire Department said in a post made to Facebook on Thursday, the structure fire was on White Water Road in Ibapah, Utah in far west Tooele County. Freezing temperatures reportedly created “many challenges” for firefighters on the scene fighting the blaze.
KSLTV
Police: Man vandalized, burglarized Taylorsville High School
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who they say broke into Taylorsville High School, vandalized it, and then stole some property and money. The incident occurred over winter break, according to a Facebook post from the Taylorsville Police Department. “The man damaged three vending machines, stole...
ksl.com
Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
kjzz.com
13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
ABC 4
Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City
One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Jen Shah Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years in Prison For Fraud. Jennifer Shah, a...
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan PD seeks brazen credit card thief
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a suspect who stole another shopper’s credit card and is getting close to $7,000 in charges on the card. The South Jordan Police Department just before 7 p.m. Wednesday posted photos from in-store surveillance video...
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested, new details revealed in December homicide at apartments on Redwood Road
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to a tipster, West Valley City Police officers located and arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting and fatally injuring a 20-year-old man outside an apartment complex on Redwood Road in December.. The victim later died at the hospital. According to...
Police Log: 125 lb Marijuana bust, hit and run
Friday, December 30 Fraud On December 22, 2022, a male made an online payment of $28,374 to who he believed was a person with a concrete company. While talking with […]
Semi truck crash causes delays on I-80, no injuries
Jackknifed semi truck spills load of metal on I-80 eastbound Friday morning. The Park City Fire District responded to I-80 eastbound near Jeremy Ranch to a jackknifed semi truck around 6:15 a.m. Friday. The truck was carrying metal and the crash caused it to scatter across two lanes. Four other...
kjzz.com
Concerns raised after sidewalk snow forced man in wheelchair onto Redwood Road
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man in a wheelchair was forced to ride in the road Tuesday morning because the sidewalks were not cleared of snow. He was seen at 4100 South and Redwood Road. “I started noticing the sidewalks all the way up to work and saying, 'oh...
KUTV
One found dead after 2-alarm house fire near Liberty Park in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was found dead after a house fire near the Liberty Park neighborhood. According to Capt. Chad Jepperson Salt Lake City Fire Department, the two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m. Thursday at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. Upon arrival,...
Police searching for package thief in Springville, neighboring cities
Springville Police are looking for an individual who has been stealing packages in Springville and neighboring cities.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for murder in connection to West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a West Valley City shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead. Dylan Upshaw, 21, was booked into jail for murder and obstruction of justice, both felony charges. His arrest comes one week...
kjzz.com
Little Cottonwood reopens following avalanche mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened on Friday after a day of closures due to avalanche control. The Utah Department of Transportation announced closures would remain in place as mitigation efforts continued longer than originally estimated. They said the canyon would be...
Dashcam video of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with car
A Salt Lake City Police officer is accused of hitting a man with his vehicle while under the influence.
kjzz.com
Power outage affecting thousands in Snyderville, Summit County
UTAH (KUTV) — A power outage is reportedly affecting over 4,500 Utahns in Snyderville and Summit County. According to representatives of Rocky Mountain Power, the cause of the outage is due to the agency's loss of a substation. Officials said that crews are working to solve the issue, and...
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
kjzz.com
Video shows crash, altercation involving off-duty Salt Lake police officer
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Video shows the moment an off-duty Salt Lake City police officer allegedly rams his car into someone while under the influence. Thomas Caygle, 37, was arrested and put on administrative leave. Caygle is now facing charges of DUI and negligent operation of a vehicle...
