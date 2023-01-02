ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC 4

Tooele County home ‘reduced to rubble’ after fire

IBAPAH, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele County home was completely destroyed and “reduced rubble” after a structure fire on Wednesday night. Wendover Fire Department said in a post made to Facebook on Thursday, the structure fire was on White Water Road in Ibapah, Utah in far west Tooele County. Freezing temperatures reportedly created “many challenges” for firefighters on the scene fighting the blaze.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Man vandalized, burglarized Taylorsville High School

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who they say broke into Taylorsville High School, vandalized it, and then stole some property and money. The incident occurred over winter break, according to a Facebook post from the Taylorsville Police Department. “The man damaged three vending machines, stole...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City

One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Jen Shah Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years in Prison For Fraud. Jennifer Shah, a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Jordan PD seeks brazen credit card thief

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a suspect who stole another shopper’s credit card and is getting close to $7,000 in charges on the card. The South Jordan Police Department just before 7 p.m. Wednesday posted photos from in-store surveillance video...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KPCW

Semi truck crash causes delays on I-80, no injuries

Jackknifed semi truck spills load of metal on I-80 eastbound Friday morning. The Park City Fire District responded to I-80 eastbound near Jeremy Ranch to a jackknifed semi truck around 6:15 a.m. Friday. The truck was carrying metal and the crash caused it to scatter across two lanes. Four other...
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Little Cottonwood reopens following avalanche mitigation

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened on Friday after a day of closures due to avalanche control. The Utah Department of Transportation announced closures would remain in place as mitigation efforts continued longer than originally estimated. They said the canyon would be...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Power outage affecting thousands in Snyderville, Summit County

UTAH (KUTV) — A power outage is reportedly affecting over 4,500 Utahns in Snyderville and Summit County. According to representatives of Rocky Mountain Power, the cause of the outage is due to the agency's loss of a substation. Officials said that crews are working to solve the issue, and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy