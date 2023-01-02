Police Investigating Second, Unrelated New Year’s Day Shooting; Councilmember Kate Stewart Releases Statement Regarding Shootings

Per the The State’s Attorney’s Office Special Victims Division: The office is highlighting the fact that with stalking crimes, intervention can prevent violence. An estimated 13.5 million people are stalked annually in the United States according to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men have experienced stalking. https://www.stalkingawareness.org/ is a great resource, and the Montgomery County Family Justice Center can help if you are being stalked by a current or former intimate partner. Educate yourself on stalking related laws in Maryland:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO