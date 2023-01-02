Police Investigating Second, Unrelated New Year’s Day Shooting; Councilmember Kate Stewart Releases Statement Regarding Shootings

Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Armed Carjacking in Bethesda
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking for the public’s assistance. At approximately 12:11 a.m., 2nd District Officers responded to the area of Elm Street and Wisconsin Avenue for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred.
Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Germantown. At approximately 9:19 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for the report of a residential burglary that just occurred.
Two In Custody Following Motorcycle Carjacking in Gaithersburg
Per MCPD: Two suspects are in custody following an armed carjacking in Gaithersburg. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 6:50 p.m., 6th District officers responded to the 400 block of West Side Drive for an armed carjacking of a motorcycle that just occurred. During the investigation, officers learned that the victim had posted a red 2014 Honda CRF motorcycle for sale on a social media platform.
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Olney. Kaelyn Amonnie Jackson was last seen on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., in the 3400 block of Bantry Way.
Summit Hall Elementary School Placed on Brief Shelter in Place Friday Morning
Summit Hall Elementary School at 101 W Deer Park Rd in Gaithersburg was placed on a brief shelter in place Friday morning. According to MCPD, “Officers from the 6th District responded to the area of Summit Hall Road and West Deer Park Road at approximately 9:42 a.m., for the report of a stabbing. Summit Hall Elementary School went into a shelter in place at approximately 10 a.m., while officers conducted their investigation.” The shelter in place has been lifted. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening
A digital sign on the back of a RideOn bus alerted the public to call 911, according to a witness– “HELP! Call 911” The distress signal, for the most part, is used when disruptive or threatening behavior occurs on the bus and the bus operator cannot visibly call for help– using the sign to signal surrounding drivers.
Detectives Seek Assistance in Locating Missing 18-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Andrew Yau, a missing 18-year-old from Potomac. Yau was last seen walking in the area of Riverwood Court, at approximately 6:45 p.m., on Wednesday, January 4,...
Weapons Charges For Man Caught Attempting to Illegally Hunt Deer in Clarksburg
On the night of Monday, January 2nd, while on patrol for illegal hunting in the area of Little Bennett Regional Park in Clarksburg, a car was observed spotlighting deer. Park Police officers stopped the car, and found that one occupant was illegally possessing a hand gun. The man was charged with numerous Maryland Department of Natural Resources offenses and weapons charges.
MCPD: Two Men Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 38-year-old Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., of Rockville, and 35-year-old Marcus Antonio Umanzor, of Gaithersburg, for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022. On December 19, at approximately 6:45...
Police Continue to Investigate Series of Bank Robberies
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division continue to investigate a series of bank robberies that began on January 18, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance photos and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect believed to be responsible for four bank robberies in Montgomery County.
18 Apartments With Varying Degrees of Damage Following Friday Afternoon Fire; No Injuries
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire on the fifth floor of the Central Apartments (8400 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring a little before 4pm on Friday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the sprinkler system was activated and the building was evacuated. By 4:09pm the fire had been extinguished and two people were being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. Fire department activity blocked some lanes on Fenton St and Bonifant St until the early evening.
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
From the State’s Attorney Office: January is National Stalking Awareness Month
Per the The State’s Attorney’s Office Special Victims Division: The office is highlighting the fact that with stalking crimes, intervention can prevent violence. An estimated 13.5 million people are stalked annually in the United States according to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men have experienced stalking. https://www.stalkingawareness.org/ is a great resource, and the Montgomery County Family Justice Center can help if you are being stalked by a current or former intimate partner. Educate yourself on stalking related laws in Maryland:
Beyond MoCo: FBI Offering Reward of $500,000 for Information on Person That Placed Pipe Bombs in DC on January 5, 2021
Per the FBI: The FBI and ATF are offering a combined reward of up to $490,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of Washington, DC, is also offering a reward of up to $10,000. The reward offered by MPD is solely governed by their terms and conditions. The total reward amount is now up to $500,000.
18-Month Closure For Two Lanes on Wayne Ave in Silver Spring for Purple Line Construction Starting
Per Purple Line MD: On or about January 16, 2023, crews will implement long-term lane closures and a new traffic configuration on Wayne Avenue between Sligo Creek Parkway and Fenton Street. Traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction for approximately 18 months for installation of a new storm drain system, curbs, and sidewalk reconstruction.
Two MoCo Giant Pharmacy Locations Now Offering On-Site Flu and Strep Throat Testing with Results in 10 Minutes
Giant Food, the regional grocery chain, recently announced that 14 Giant Pharmacy locations throughout Maryland and Virginia, including two Montgomery County locations, are now offering on-site testing for flu A and B strains and strep throat for individuals three years of age and older. Testing is administered by Giant’s certified in-store pharmacists or certified technicians and results will be received within 10 minutes. If further consultation is needed, Giant Pharmacy offers an optional telehealth visit with a healthcare provider through Physician 360 ($29.95 fee applies payable to Physician 360 with discount code “GIANT”) to receive a consultation and any needed prescriptions, without ever leaving the pharmacy.
Message From the County Executive: Looking Ahead at the Challenges we Must Address in 2023
Year after year, the New Year’s holiday makes us reflective. We have looked back on some of the accomplishments from 2022 in a video that looked at economic, environmental and educational gains. If you have not had a chance to view it, it is well worth your time. This...
Bridge Project Brings Speed Cameras Back to Beltway
A Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) bridge rehabilitation project is bringing Safe Zones Automated Speed Enforcement (“speed cameras”) back to the Beltway. This project involves the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying I-95 above the Outer Loop of the Beltway (I-495 West) within the I-495/I-95 interchange in College Park. Contractor crews will be repairing the bridge’s deck joints as well as its concrete piers and columns.
Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike
Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
85,000 Square Foot Infill High Bay, Last-Mile Industrial Building in Gaithersburg Has Sold
Edge Capital Markets recently brokered the sale of 7601 Lindbergh Drive, an approximately 85,000 square foot high-bay, infill industrial asset in Gaithersburg’s Montgomery Airpark. 7601 Lindbergh has been occupied by Builders Design, LLC for more than 30years. Constructed in 1988, the building sits on 4.15 acres of I-L zoning, is equipped with 30-foot ceiling heights and four dock-high loading doors. 7601 Lindbergh is located in the Montgomery Airpark, and just 5 miles from Interstates 270, and the ICC (MD-200) which provide immediate access to a dense population of over one million residents in Montgomery County and the affluent northwest suburbs of Washington, D.C.
