ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Star Congratulates Kenny Omega on Title Victory, Omega Reacts to Wrestle Kingdom 17

Kenny Omega, the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has forgiven Will Ospreay. As PWMania.com previously reported, Omega defeated Ospreay in a bloody match to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. You can check out highlights from the match by clicking here.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/6/23)

The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee’s FedEx Forum. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their title tonight against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. Tonight, Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will compete in a qualifier to determine who will join WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
TENNESSEE STATE
PWMania

John Laurinaitis Pulled from WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend WrestleCon Event

PWMania.com reported that former WWE executive Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, would make his first post-WWE appearance during WrestleMania 39 weekend, at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles originally booked him. Today, Fulton announced that Laurinaitis has been pulled from the event due to negative...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
PWMania

Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss

Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
PWMania

John Laurinaitis’ First Post-WWE Appearance Revealed

Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, will make his first post-WWE appearance in a few months. During WrestleMania 39 weekend, the former WWE executive will appear at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. According to Bobby Fulton’s Twitter account, he is being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. Laurinaitis...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Darby Allin Addresses Fans After AEW Dynamite Goes Off the Air (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported, Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite to win the TNT Title. Darby addressed the audience in Seattle with a promo after the show ended. He said, “Seattle. Does this microphone work? Beautiful. I’m not going to be...
SEATTLE, WA
PWMania

TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro 23 Results – January 4, 2023

TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro 23 Results – January 4, 2023. Yuki Aino defeated Himawari via Venus DDT (6:05) Moka Miyamoto & Juria Nagano defeated Arisu Endo & Wakana Uehara by submission via Rashomon on Uehara (9:15) 6 Woman Tag Team Match. Nao Kakuta,Mahiro Kiryu & Kaya Toribami defeated Raku,Pom...
PWMania

AEW Women’s Referee Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry With Chris Jericho

Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women’s AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho. Featured below are some of the highlights. On watching Bryan Danielson retire...
PWMania

Matt Hardy Reacts to Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17

AEW star Matt Hardy discussed a variety of topics on the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. During the podcast, Hardy discussed Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, making her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following the IWGP Women’s Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
PWMania

Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Title Officially Announced by NJPW

The former Sasha Banks’ debut match has been officially announced by NJPW. As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, taking on IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI immediately following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. KAIRI was then challenged to a title match at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley event by Moné. Click here to watch her debut, and click here for post-show comments and additional notes from Moné.
SAN JOSE, CA
PWMania

AEW Star Marq Quen Comments on Being Out of Action

On AEW television, Matt Hardy has been teamed with Isiah Kassidy while Kassidy’s usual tag partner Marq Quen has been out of action. Matt announced on Twitter that Quen is currently out with an injury. He wrote: “Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself & @IsiahKassidy are marching forward.”
PWMania

Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) Comments on Her NJPW Debut, Launches PW Tees Store

Mercedes Moné has released her first post-WWE comments, as well as the launch of her new Pro Wrestling Tees store. As PWMania.com previously reported, the former Sasha Banks made her debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI and turning on her after shaking hands. Moné laid KAIRI out before delivering a heel promo in which she challenged KAIRI to a title match at NJPW’s Battle In The Valley event on Saturday, February 18 in San Jose, CA. You can read our original report on the debut, complete with photos and videos, by clicking here.
PWMania

Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For AEW Dynamite

The full segment and match order for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington has been revealed. You can find our live results by clicking here. The following is the planned match order as of 7 p.m. ET:. * Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz are on the call tonight. *...
SEATTLE, WA
PWMania

Hiromu Takahashi Crowned IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Hiromu Takahashi has been crowned the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Takahashi won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title in a four-way match against Master Wato, El Desperado, and former champion Taiji Ishimori at Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. Takahashi is in his fifth reign as champion. Ishimori began...
PWMania

Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/4/23)

A new year, a new look for AEW Dynamite. They introduced a new stage, gone are the two entrance tunnels, into one big stage, which looks pretty good overall, the slightly different colour scheme is also nice but it was also a big show with how it was billed that had two championship matches.
PWMania

Top SmackDown Stars Set for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

WWE is expected to load up the Raw 30th anniversary episode from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are currently advertised for the anniversary show on WWE’s website. Also advertised are Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy