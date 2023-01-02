ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 13-year-old boy in Alabama on New Year’s Eve

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnZkG_0k0btOE000

PIEDMONT, Ala. — A man was arrested in Piedmont on suspicion of shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy on New Year’s Eve, officials say.

The Piedmont Police Department said in a news release that just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers, fire department officials and paramedics responded to a call about a person who was shot near the 4000 block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Highway. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a 13-year-old boy dead with a gunshot wound.

Police learned during the investigation that a fight led to a gun being fired, according to WBMA.

PPD identified the suspect as Paul Joshua Baker, 19. He has been charged with murder. PPD said the Calhoun County District Court decided to hold Baker with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Vehicle Sought in Connection with Fatal Rome Crash Identified

Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Piedmont Man Charged With Murder In New Year’s Eve Shooting

The Piedmont Police, Fire and EMS responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 4000 Block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy just after 11 pm Saturday. When first responders arrived on the scene, they observed a 13 year old male of Piedmont who had been fatally shot. During...
PIEDMONT, AL
wrganews.com

Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing from police

What began as a shoplifting incident ended with the arrest of a Kentucky man after he allegedly fled from police Monday night. 21-year-old Robert Anthony Magditch of Versailles, Kentucky stole $19.23 in stickers from Murphy’s USA on Cartersville Highway and then parked in the Walmart parking lot. Magditch refused...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Man found dead in Jackson County Jail

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a man died in the Jackson County Jail. The man, whose identity has not been released, died early Tuesday, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. Harnen said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama teens dead after separate wrecks Sunday night

Two Alabama teenagers were killed Sunday night in two separate car crashes, police said. A 17-year-old boy was killed when the 2020 Dodge Charger he was driving struck a 2011 Dodge Ram truck, state troopers said. Both vehicles struck a ditch after the collision and caught fire at approximately 9:15...
BOAZ, AL
wrganews.com

Woman charged in hit and run death of Floyd County man

Sunday, Jan.1, 2023 — 12:17 p.m. A woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Floyd County man. 28-year-old Sharad Robinson had been missing since Dec. 18. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle while walking toward Cedartown on Highway 27 that same day.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘He laid his life on the line:’ Teen saved friend who fell in icy lake before drowning, family says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Family members say a Cobb County teenager who died after falling through a frozen lake was trying to save a friend’s life. The incident happened last week on Ellison Lake in Kennesaw. Police said a group of teenagers were playing on the ice when two of them went through. Rescuers were able to pull one teenager out of the water, but it took more than an hour to recover the other teen.
KENNESAW, GA
wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Home Receives Fire Damage and Fairmont Home is Destroyed by Fire

12/30/2022 – At approximately 3:38 p.m., Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 53 Rock Fence Circle S.E., Cartersville, to a report of a residential structure fire. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a single family home with heavy fire showing. Once crews were able to extinguish the fire, a fire investigator was called to the scene. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. There were no injuries. The home received major damage.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
220K+
Followers
151K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy