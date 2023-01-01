Michigan State football listed in top 15 for 2024 5-star Georgia S KJ Bolden

The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan State football has made the first cut for one of the best recruits in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Five-star safety KJ Bolden revealed the 15 schools he’s going to continue to consider in his recruitment and Michigan State was one of the teams listed. Bolden — who has offers from more than 40 schools — included Michigan State, Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC in his top 15.

Bolden ranks as the No. 1 safety and No. 2 overall recruit in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He also is listed as the No. 1 player from Georgia.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.