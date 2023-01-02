Read full article on original website
Dominik Mysterio Engaged to Be Married
Despite being a heel on WWE television, Dominik Mysterio is the complete opposite in real life. Rey Mysterio’s son is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. After meeting in high school and starting dating in 2011, the couple has been together for over a decade. The high school sweethearts are now engaged to be married.
Former WWE Superstar Talks About His Dad Making Fun Of Him For Not Wrestling In AEW
The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On potentially...
Jeff Jarrett Explains His Current Role in AEW
Jeff Jarrett appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a variety of topics. Jarrett discussed his duties behind the scenes in AEW as well as his on-screen role as a wrestler. “The live event industry, which is one of the hats I’m wearing, we’ll call it house shows. It’s not a four letter word around here, which I love. The house show business, I’ll call them the non-televised live events, I think that’s the proper terminology that I use when I’m talking to different promoters. I say, ‘Hey, these are non televised.’ ‘Oh, I got it.’ That’s it right up at the forefront.”
Tony Khan: “Everyone at Work is Being So Nice to Me These Past 24 Hours, I Wonder Why”
Tony Khan hasn’t said anything directly about Vince McMahon’s return to WWE’s Board, but it’s easy to figure out what he means from his recent tweet. Khan made light of the fact that everyone at work had been “so nice” to him over the previous day and wondered why. He wrapped up the tweet by promoting tonight’s live Rampage and Battle of the Belts events.
Eric Bischoff Calls ODB “Ahead Of Her Time”
ODB was ahead of her time. The former WCW Executive Vice President spoke about this on the latest installment of his “83 Weeks” podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights. On ODB being ahead of her time: “She would, and I dig her. She was real, she...
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
John Laurinaitis’ First Post-WWE Appearance Revealed
Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, will make his first post-WWE appearance in a few months. During WrestleMania 39 weekend, the former WWE executive will appear at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. According to Bobby Fulton’s Twitter account, he is being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. Laurinaitis...
WWE Star Congratulates Kenny Omega on Title Victory, Omega Reacts to Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega, the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has forgiven Will Ospreay. As PWMania.com previously reported, Omega defeated Ospreay in a bloody match to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. You can check out highlights from the match by clicking here.
AEW Women’s Referee Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry With Chris Jericho
Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women’s AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho. Featured below are some of the highlights. On watching Bryan Danielson retire...
John Laurinaitis Pulled from WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend WrestleCon Event
PWMania.com reported that former WWE executive Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, would make his first post-WWE appearance during WrestleMania 39 weekend, at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles originally booked him. Today, Fulton announced that Laurinaitis has been pulled from the event due to negative...
Lee Johnson Comments on His Engagement to Julia Hart, Sting’s AEW Debut
AEW star Lee Johnson recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Johnson talked about being engaged to Julia Hart:. “She’s great. She’s amazing. Last year, early on, she came to the school to train, The Nightmare Factory. We...
Backstage News on WWE’s Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Talent
Since becoming the WWE’s Chief Content Officer in July, Triple H has brought back several former stars to the company. EJ Nduka, a 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who previously competed for NXT as “Ezra Judge,” is one name that Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing back.
AEW Star Marq Quen Comments on Being Out of Action
On AEW television, Matt Hardy has been teamed with Isiah Kassidy while Kassidy’s usual tag partner Marq Quen has been out of action. Matt announced on Twitter that Quen is currently out with an injury. He wrote: “Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself & @IsiahKassidy are marching forward.”
News on WWE Board Members Resigning, People in WWE Leaving Over Vince McMahon?
In response to WWE’s press release announcing Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors, two members had resigned as of today: Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud. Singh’s resignation is noteworthy because, he was the lead investigator on the internal investigation into Vince’s allegations earlier this year, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals Idea He Had for Bray Wyatt in His Promotion Before He Returned to WWE
During the most recent episode of Wrestling With Freddy, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. expressed his thoughts on Bray Wyatt. Prinze stated that he is still working on getting his wrestling promotion up and running. Before Bray Wyatt returned to WWE, Prinze had an idea for him:. “I’m...
Top SmackDown Stars Set for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is expected to load up the Raw 30th anniversary episode from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are currently advertised for the anniversary show on WWE’s website. Also advertised are Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley.
Booker T Reacts To Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut and Says John Laurinaitis ‘Always Had My Back’
On his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed a variety of topics. Here are the highlights:. John Laurinaitis being instrumental in helping his career:. “He’s had a tough job. A lot of guys may not like your John Laurinaitis, but that dude’s always...
Matt Hardy Reacts to Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW star Matt Hardy discussed a variety of topics on the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. During the podcast, Hardy discussed Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, making her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following the IWGP Women’s Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Mick Foley Recalls Him and Stephanie McMahon Standing Up to Vince McMahon
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed his relationship with Stephanie McMahon on a recent episode of Foley Is Pod. The following are the highlights:. Coming back to WWE as GM in 2016 and dealing with scripts:. “When I finally started to get on track with the GM role, it’s...
Lee Johnson Talks About Returning to In-Ring Action, Signing With AEW in 2021
AEW star Lee Johnson recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Johnson opened up about signing with AEW in February of 2021:. “Man, that was wild. I was super nervous going into that match. I was teaming with...
