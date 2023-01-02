ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day double shooting searching for justice

BOSTON, Mass.--Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Mattapan. Investigators say two people were shot on Blue Hill Avenue early Sunday morning. One of the victims died. Family says the victim is 33-year-old Jymall Cox.

The new year ended just after it began for 33-year-old Jymall Cox. Police haven’t identified him, but relatives say he got shot here early Sunday morning during a New Year’s party. The family says a dispute possibly over a spilled drink led to the shooting. A woman who lives in the neighborhood describes what she heard.

“I heard a loud bang, I only heard one, but it was definitely loud and then three or four minutes after the noise I heard a very loud agonizing moan,” says Amanda Pooler, a Mattapan resident.

Family members describe Cox as an outgoing man who loved life. His cousin Reverend Kevin Peterson is a community activist who advocates against the very thing that took his life.

“This is a tragedy that hits home. I spend a great deal of my time trying to address the issue of violence and here it is this violence shaking my family to the core,” says Peterson.

Cox leaves behind two young children and a mother in shock she lost her son.

“She is clutching a photo of him wishing that he was alive. We all wish that he was alive and that this didn’t happen,” says Peterson.

No arrests have been made for the murder. Peterson pleads for whoever is responsible to come forward so that justice can be served.

“There are too many unsolved murders in Boston particularly within the black community. We are hoping that this one will be solved quickly,” says Cox.

The second man shot this morning was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

