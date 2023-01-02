The Green Bay Packers toyed with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, winning the Border Battle 41-17 and keeping the cheese’s season afloat. In November, the Packers were situated with a 4-8 record, down in the dumps, and clinging to tiny percentage-point hopes of making it to the playoffs. Days later, Rodgers called upon the “win out and get in” philosophy, and that’s what the Packers have done since. Green Bay has won four consecutive games — with the Vikings as the latest victim — and now must “only” beat the Detroit Lions at home for an improbable playoff berth.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO