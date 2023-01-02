Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI
A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Can Justin Jefferson Shock the World?
The Minnesota Vikings will beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday, or at least they should, given that Chicago is starting Nathan Peterman at quarterback. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has said the purple would bring out starters, giving star wide receiver Justin Jefferson a chance. No one flopped harder than...
Vikings Will Enter 2023 Offseason with Familiar Problem
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings may lose in the 1st Round of the postseason — or they could win the Super Bowl with one of the wildest teams in franchise history. That’s where we’re at in evaluating the team’s efficacy through 17 weeks. No matter what happens...
Aaron Rodgers Noticed the Purple
The Green Bay Packers toyed with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, winning the Border Battle 41-17 and keeping the cheese’s season afloat. In November, the Packers were situated with a 4-8 record, down in the dumps, and clinging to tiny percentage-point hopes of making it to the playoffs. Days later, Rodgers called upon the “win out and get in” philosophy, and that’s what the Packers have done since. Green Bay has won four consecutive games — with the Vikings as the latest victim — and now must “only” beat the Detroit Lions at home for an improbable playoff berth.
Vikings Waive Rookie TE
The Minnesota Vikings draft class in 2022 was the first of the tenure of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. In the past, Adofo-Mensah worked as a Wall Street Commodity Trader, recently as assistant GM in Cleveland under Andrew Berry. His first draft class has been a huge disappointment, especially top picks Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth. On Friday, the Vikings waived rookie tight end Nick Muse.
The Strange Odyssey of Vikings 2022 Super Bowl Odds
It’s been a journey — one that hasn’t concluded yet. Just as you’ve combated Minnesota Vikings-related heart palpitations on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in 2022, the team’s quest for the Super Bowl has been a ride. Minnesota will enter the postseason dance in a week and a half with a seed no lower than third.
Bad News Gets Even Worse for Brian O’Neill
The Minnesota Vikings will be without right tackle Brian O’Neill in Week 18 and for the rest of the postseason. He will not return in any form this season. O’Neill was injured on a pick-six Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, diagnosed initially with a calf injury. Few believed O’Neill would be ready for the postseason, but bad news worsened on Wednesday.
Some Vikings Are on ‘Rookie Watch’ in Week 18
As we head into the final game of the regular season, the main question surrounding the Minnesota Vikings game with the Chicago Bears is who will play for the Vikings. The Vikings aren’t locked into the third seed for the playoffs, but the likelihood of San Francisco losing to a poor Arizona team, thus opening the door for Minnesota to reclaim the number 2 seed, is unlikely.
Starters Playing, but Who’s on the Line?
The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Chicago Bears for a final regular season game during Week 18. With Kevin O’Connell suggesting his starters would take the field as they have the second seed still in play, it remains to be seen how long that group plays. For the offensive line, it’s a question about who is a starter.
There Was an Outcome Worse than the Score at GB
The Green Bay Packers thoroughly embarrassed the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers knew that his team’s playoff hopes hung in the balance, and he responded by putting the Vikings through the wringer. While the score itself was ugly, what happened on the field, or more who was taken off it, is the biggest problem.
The Vikings Mystery Leading up to Week 18
The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 to close out the 2022 regular season. The Vikings have not played at Chicago to end a season since 1971. Chicago has nothing to play for besides draft positioning. If the Houston Texans win while the Bears lose to the Vikings, Chicago would gain the first overall pick in April’s draft. Minnesota, meanwhile, can still theoretically seize the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed but need the San Francisco 49ers to lose at home versus the Arizona Cardinals.
Vikings Fans Still Feelin’ Thielen?
For a long time, you would be hard-pressed to find a more popular player among the Minnesota Vikings faithful than Adam Thielen. The local boy who had done good. The native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, came up the hard way. A college career at Minnesota State, playing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, led to him unsurprisingly being undrafted in 2013.
Vikings Playmaker Returns
It’s official — the Minnesota Vikings will welcome Irv Smith back, activating the 24-year-old tight end just in time for Sunday’s Week 18 date with the Chicago Bears. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert tweeted Friday, “The Vikings plan to activate TE Irv Smith Jr. and DL Jonathan Bullard from IR, coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed.”
Vikings Can Face 4 Teams in the Wild Card Round — Here’s How
The scenarios are complicated this late in the season, but the playoff picture is starting to get clearer. The Vikings clinched the NFC North weeks ago, and coming with that is a home playoff game. Minnesota was sitting at the second spot in the NFC standings for most of the...
5 Vikings Should Get Extra Run at Bears
The Vikings play a somewhat meaningless game in Week 18 in Chicago. There’s only one scenario in which the Vikings could gain anything in the standings, and that’s if the Cardinals can pull off a stunner in San Francisco and beat the 14-point favorites 49ers. Minnesota is trying...
