How the Browns found their passing game on Sunday against the Commanders (video)

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns should bench Jadeveon Clowney in Pittsburgh, end his time in Cleveland – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns can’t allow Jadeveon Clowney to play in the final game of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Not after what the defensive end told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Sean McDermott told him ‘I shouldn’t be coaching this game’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Monday’s events involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and was able to shed some light on the situation and the perspective from his point of view. Amid the fear and uncertainty of what...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
What declaring the Bengals vs. Bills game a no contest would mean for both teams
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL, the Bills and Bengals are currently grappling with the fallout of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday at Paycor Stadium, and what it might mean moving forward. And unfortunately, there’s a football season still to be completed, meaning those scenarios are currently being...
Browns right tackle Jack Conklin out vs. Steelers on Sunday; cornerback Denzel Ward is questionable
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns right tackle Jack Conklin will miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, meaning second-year offensive lineman James Hudson III will once again face Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt in a late-season game at Acrisure Stadium. Rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas is also out with...
Do mistakes by officials taint Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Pat:. “I don’t mean to be a buzzkill, but the video clearly shows Donovan Mitchell over the free throw line before the ball hits the rim. He also got fouled on the putback. Definitely, both missed or ignored by the refs. As a truth-seeking journalist in the same market as the Cavs, what, if anything do you think should be written about this ... It was an incredible performance!”
Bengals 2023 home and away opponents finalized thanks to AFC North title
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Amid the craziness of the last few days for the Bengals, their 2023 opponents have now been finalized. By virtue of the NFL’s decision to declare Monday’s game against the Bills a no contest, the Bengals have clinched their second-straight AFC North crown. It’s the first time in franchise history that they’ve won back-to-back division titles.
Bengals organization upset with NFL for throwing out rulebook in changing playoff structure
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s words in a memo sent out to the league on Thursday night rang hollow to Bengals coach Zac Taylor’s ears. Goodell said in a statement the league had tried to come up with changes to the playoffs to “minimize competitive inequities” in the wake of canceling the Bengals-Bills game that was suspended in the first quarter after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
DENVER -- The Cavaliers hit the road and take on the Denver Nuggets Friday evening at 9 p.m. ET. Cleveland is going for its fourth straight win against the top team in the Western Conference. Here’s what to know about the matchup:. Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (25-14) vs. Denver Nuggets...
Browns need to prioritize leadership this offseason as they build their roster
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns defensive line room has been through some things this season. Between Myles Garrett’s car crash and Jadeveon Clowney’s ungrateful exit, it has been a whirlwind.
Browns coaches, players respond to Jadeveon Clowney: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney went scorched Earth on Thursday in an interview with cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot and it dominated the day in Berea after the Browns sent him home before practice. Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin discussed his comments as did Kevin Stefanski, Myles Garrett and others.
Breaking down Jadeveon Clowney, Browns vs. Steelers: Garrett Bush, Jack Duffin, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and Jack Duffin of The...
