What's Next: Scouting the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at Broncos (4-12)

Week 18: Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at Broncos (4-12), Saturday or Sunday, Empower Field at Mile High

SCOUTING THE CHARGERS: The Broncos have struggled for years to beat the Chiefs and Raiders. But they’ve found success against the Chargers. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Broncos are 4-3 against the Chargers. That includes a 3-0 mark at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos suffered a 19-16 loss to the Chargers in Week 6. Denver choked away a double-digit lead and Russell Wilson sustained a hamstring injury in the first of many defeats.

CHARGERS COACH: Brandon Staley was flirting with the hot seat prior to a three-game win streak in December that clinched the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2018. The catalyst was the Chargers defense, Staley’s area of specialty, which allowed only 11 points per game during the streak. The 40-year-old spent the 2019 season in charge of the Broncos’ outside linebackers and was a popular figure at UCHealth Training Center. Now he has a playoff team.

CHARGERS QUARTERBACK: Justin Herbert continues to make history. The 24-year-old out of Oregon became the first quarterback to throw for 4,000 passing yards in each of his first three seasons. It’s enough of an accomplishment the Pro Football Hall of Fame requested his hand towel and wristband from a Week 15 game. Herbert is 3-2 against the Broncos, who have held him to his lowest QB rating among his AFC West opponents. Then, Herbert's playoff debut.