ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

What's Next: Scouting the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at Broncos (4-12)

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yRZr_0k0bsxQc00

Week 18: Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at Broncos (4-12), Saturday or Sunday, Empower Field at Mile High

SCOUTING THE CHARGERS: The Broncos have struggled for years to beat the Chiefs and Raiders. But they’ve found success against the Chargers. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Broncos are 4-3 against the Chargers. That includes a 3-0 mark at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos suffered a 19-16 loss to the Chargers in Week 6. Denver choked away a double-digit lead and Russell Wilson sustained a hamstring injury in the first of many defeats.

CHARGERS COACH: Brandon Staley was flirting with the hot seat prior to a three-game win streak in December that clinched the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2018. The catalyst was the Chargers defense, Staley’s area of specialty, which allowed only 11 points per game during the streak. The 40-year-old spent the 2019 season in charge of the Broncos’ outside linebackers and was a popular figure at UCHealth Training Center. Now he has a playoff team.

CHARGERS QUARTERBACK: Justin Herbert continues to make history. The 24-year-old out of Oregon became the first quarterback to throw for 4,000 passing yards in each of his first three seasons. It’s enough of an accomplishment the Pro Football Hall of Fame requested his hand towel and wristband from a Week 15 game. Herbert is 3-2 against the Broncos, who have held him to his lowest QB rating among his AFC West opponents. Then, Herbert's playoff debut.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh may no longer be option for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD — One of the Broncos’ top coaching candidates might need to be crossed off the list. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has garnered attention from several NFL teams, including the Broncos, which reached out to Harbaugh, according to several reports. Harbaugh spent four seasons (2011-14) with the 49ers before becoming his alma mater’s coach in 2015. Many believe Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL and is considered...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

JBC, heed Southwest, Broncos blunders | NOONAN

The Broncos and Southwest Airlines fiascos in Denver on Christmas are lessons in bad decision-making that took years to unfold. The collapse of a professional football team with a storied history showed how bad choices taken at the top of an organization rain on the poor folks at the bottom who buy the tickets to go to the game at the stadium they paid for.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters in a conference call from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Denver Gazette

NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him. That’s all,” Thomas said Wednesday. “Just saying the same thing: I got his back and you’re going to get through it.” It didn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Denver Gazette

Russell Wilson, Broncos reflect on Damar Hamlin's 'devastating' injury: 'Life is so much bigger than this game'

ENGLEWOOD — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in Cincinnati, the football world held its breath. Across the country, including in Colorado, many watched the horrifying moments when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a routine tackle on Monday Night Football. For arguably the first time in the sport’s history, the game at hand no longer mattered. And in the days since, as Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the shock and heartbreak remains for players, coaches and football fans everywhere.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Denver Gazette

Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” the Bills said in a statement. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.” ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Denver Gazette

Nuggets notebook: Denver's championship habits surface vs. Clippers; Jamal Murray's chances to play first back-to-back of season; All-Star fan vote released

DENVER – The timeout Michael Malone called early in the third quarter of Thursday’s blowout at Ball Arena wasn’t about the score but the habits. On the way to a 122-91 win over the Clippers, the Nuggets led 73-41 early in the third quarter, but that score was a result of giving up nine points in the first 2:20 of the second half, prompting the timeout. The desired result was achieved, as the Nuggets allowed 18 points the rest of the quarter and cruised to victory.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Jamal Murray still ramping up as Denver Nuggets defeat Clippers; All-Star fan vote released

DENVER – The stars were out Thursday, but that probably won’t be the case Friday. Jamal Murray joined Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon in the starting lineup of Thursday’s game against the Clippers and their two stars – Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. While Murray played against the Western Conference competition Thursday, he’s still not at the point where he’s expected to play Friday.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy