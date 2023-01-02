New Jersey state troopers have released body camera footage of the rescue of a man who got lost in Stokes State Forest. State police officials say that troopers at the Sussex Station responded to a call for a missing person on Dec. 17. It appears the man left his home on an ultra-terrain vehicle (UTV) and no one had heard from him in 24 hours.

SUSSEX, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO