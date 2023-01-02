Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family searches for missing Port Jervis woman
Hope Alive 845 is sharing Melissa Lee Conklin’s photos on social media, saying she was last seen in August of 2022.
Pedestrian killed in Clarkstown identified as 21-year-old woman from Spring Valley
Police say she was hit while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City just after 5 p.m.
News 12
State troopers rescue man lost in Stokes State Forest
New Jersey state troopers have released body camera footage of the rescue of a man who got lost in Stokes State Forest. State police officials say that troopers at the Sussex Station responded to a call for a missing person on Dec. 17. It appears the man left his home on an ultra-terrain vehicle (UTV) and no one had heard from him in 24 hours.
Children of missing Yonkers woman ask public for help
Kimberly Rowe was last seen on Dec. 30 in the area of Getty Square.
News 12
Kiryas Joel firefighters seen saving man in daring car fire rescue
A man was rescued from a burning car Tuesday by Kiryas Joel firefighters after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a concrete barrier. Frightened onlookers along Meron Drive can be heard screaming when the car bursts into flames as first responders begin to arrive. A community source tells News...
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
News 12
Police: 1 arrested in pursuit of stolen car that ended in Milford crash off I-95
State and Milford police say one person was charged after a pursuit that ended in a crash off I-95 in Milford. Kaleem Uthmaan, of Hamden, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, criminal trover, and interfering with police. The pursuit began in Bridgeport and ended in the area...
Newark police release surveillance video of Christmas Eve armed robbery
The video shows the two masked men walking into the Domino's Pizza on Springfield Avenue before one of them pulled out a gun.
Police arrest man after pursuit along I-95 ends in Milford
East Haven police say the suspect was taken into custody and there were no injuries.
News 12
Police: Woodbury arrest leads to finding missing woman, stolen car out of Ulster County
An arrest Monday in Woodbury solved two separate cases involving a missing woman and a stolen car out of Ulster County. Police say Kristin Hoffman allegedly stole the car and had previously been reported missing. They say her passenger, Andrew Hunt, is facing charges for possessing a stolen gun and...
News 12
Stamford police detail Michael Talbot arrest in double fatal hit-and-run
It has been just over a month since the double fatal hit-and-run in Stamford that outraged the community because no charges were filed. Now, police have made an arrest and have new details. Maria Garrido reacted Friday to the arrest of 24-year-old Michael Talbot from Greenwich by authorities in Florida...
News 12
Bank robber accused of trying to lock employees in vault, swiping $76K before going on run
An East Orange man has been arrested in a bank robbery in Cherry Hill that nearly ended with employees locked in a vault. William Ray, 42, is accused of holding up the Investors Bank on Route 70 on Dec. 22 of last year. A release from the Camden County prosecutor...
News 12
Police sources: Love triangle leads to fatal attack with hatchet, firearm in Brooklyn
Police sources say a potential love triangle could have led to a fatal shooting in Sheepshead Bay Thursday night. The NYPD responded to a 911 call at 3090 Ocean Ave., and found a 42-year-old man with trauma to his head and a gunshot to his torso. Police sources say the...
News 12
Police arrest 2 Massachusetts men accused of attempting to sell fentanyl on I-95
Police arrested two men from Massachusetts on I-95 in Greenwich for allegedly attempting to sell 2 kilograms of fentanyl. Police say they heard about the meeting spot Thursday, which was near Exit 5. Detectives say they surveilled the spot and arrested Daniel Alexis and Omar Mateo. They are due in...
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Plattekill
Neighbors on Campbell Drive Extension say the victim was a longtime resident who was found stabbed or shot Monday afternoon.
Police: Westbury bank latest target in series of robberies across Nassau County
Authorities say a masked 5 feet, 8 inches tall male entered the Bank of America on Post Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, slipped the teller a note demanding money and threatened the use of a weapon.
Bridgeport police pursuit of stolen car ends on I-95 in Milford
Bridgeport police officers began to pursue a stolen vehicle in a chase that ended off I-95 in Milford.
Woman fatally struck in New City
Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a southbound car just after 5 p.m. while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City.
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Sunrise Highway
Authorities say the accident occurred at 5:09 a.m. eastbound on Sunrise Highway and west of Hospital Road.
News 12
Police: Man stabbed during dispute with girlfriend in Yonkers
Police say a man was stabbed in the shoulder during a dispute with his girlfriend in Yonkers Thursday evening. They say it happened a little before 8 p.m. in the area of 98 Elliot Ave. Officials say the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered...
