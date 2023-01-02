ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

News 12

State troopers rescue man lost in Stokes State Forest

New Jersey state troopers have released body camera footage of the rescue of a man who got lost in Stokes State Forest. State police officials say that troopers at the Sussex Station responded to a call for a missing person on Dec. 17. It appears the man left his home on an ultra-terrain vehicle (UTV) and no one had heard from him in 24 hours.
SUSSEX, NJ
News 12

Kiryas Joel firefighters seen saving man in daring car fire rescue

A man was rescued from a burning car Tuesday by Kiryas Joel firefighters after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a concrete barrier. Frightened onlookers along Meron Drive can be heard screaming when the car bursts into flames as first responders begin to arrive. A community source tells News...
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
News 12

Stamford police detail Michael Talbot arrest in double fatal hit-and-run

It has been just over a month since the double fatal hit-and-run in Stamford that outraged the community because no charges were filed. Now, police have made an arrest and have new details. Maria Garrido reacted Friday to the arrest of 24-year-old Michael Talbot from Greenwich by authorities in Florida...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Police: Man stabbed during dispute with girlfriend in Yonkers

Police say a man was stabbed in the shoulder during a dispute with his girlfriend in Yonkers Thursday evening. They say it happened a little before 8 p.m. in the area of 98 Elliot Ave. Officials say the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered...
YONKERS, NY

