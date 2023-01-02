ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lady Hornets fall to Lady Trojans, 56-39

COAL GROVE — There was good news and bad news for the Coal Grove Lady Hornets. The Lady Hornets battled in a 56-39 loss to the Portsmouth Lady Trojans on Thursday, but their mistakes erased some of that strong effort. “We were competitive but we still need to limit...
COAL GROVE, OH
Hutchinson, Lady Panthers get easy win

NEW BOSTON — Sophi Hutchinson had quite a game, and she did it in about half a game. Hutchinson scored 21 points with all but 3 coming in the first half as the Chesapeake Lady Panthers beat the New Boston Lady Tigers 53-23 on Wednesday. Kate Ball and Brooklyn...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
Smith’s 24 points helps Vikings outduel Golden Rockets, Ervin

WELLSTON — It was the Symmes Valley Vikings vs. the Wellston Golden Rockets. However, the subplot had the Vikings Ethan Smith vs. Rockets Cyan Ervin. Smith scored 24 points to help offset Ervin’s 35 points as the Vikings rallied in the second half for a 59-56 win on Wednesday.
WELLSTON, OH
Lattimore’s 27 points helps Trojans edge Redmen

PEDRO — It wasn’t a one-man show, but it was close. Devon Lattimore scored a game-high 27 points as the Portsmouth Trojans held off the Rock Hill Redmen 52-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday. Portsmouth (4-5, 2-3) took an 11-9 first quarter lead as Lattimore...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Maynard, defense trigger Panthers win over Hornets

CHESAPEAKE — Dannie Maynard took care of the offense and the Chesapeake Panthers took care of the defense. Maynard scored 25 points including fouls 3-pointers and the Panthers held the Coal Grove Hornets to just 10 points in the second half en route to a 48-30 Ohio Valley Conference win on Tuesday.
CHESAPEAKE, OH
Redwomen full of energy as they top Blue Angels

GALLIPOLIS — You can’t convince the Rock Hill Redwomen there’s an energy shortage. The Redwomen were running on octane as they beat the Gallipolis Blue Angels 61-17 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday. “We played pretty well,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey. “Our...
IRONTON, OH
Pointers do the key things to win close game over Ironton

They say that close games are decided by free throws and turnovers. Well, this was a close game. Both factors came into play as the South Point Pointers got by the Ironton Fighting Tigers 56-49 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday. “The kids play a good game,” said...
IRONTON, OH
Marshall hires former Ohio State baseball coach Beals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Following Board of Governors approval today, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith announced that the university has hired Gregory Beals as the head baseball coach of the Thundering Herd. Beals is the 29th head coach in program history. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Coach...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ruby Boll

Ruby Bryant Boll passed away on Dec. 20, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Ruby moved to North Carolina in 2012 sharing her time between Southport, North Carolina and New Bern, North Carolina. She was born on Oct. 14, 1930, in Ironton. Ruby was one of eight children born to Joseph...
IRONTON, OH
Two arrested for theft at Scioto County Glockner’s

PORTSMOUTH — A man and woman were charged after deputies said they attempted to steal tires from a Glockner’s location in Scioto County on Dec. 31. Arrested were Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth, and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston. Both were charged with petty theft, a misdemeanor...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Finley takes oath as commissioner

BURLINGTON — The year ended with the county’s newest commissioner preparing to take his new job. A swearing-in ceremony for Mike Finley took place on Saturday at Burlington Commons park. Sharon Kennedy, who just won election as the chief justice for the Ohio Supreme Court was on hand...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Murder suspect has hearing

A Chesapeake man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor in a dispute over a dog had a hearing in Lawrence County Municipal Court on Friday. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, had been held in the Boyd County Detention Center after being arrested at an Ashland, Kentucky hotel on Dec. 12. He is accused of shooting neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, on Dec. 11 at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex.
ASHLAND, KY
EDITORIAL: Four decades of care

When Georgia Dillon took the helm at the Lawrence County Health Department in 2018, she knew she there were challenges. Most expected that the biggest issues would be the county health department merging with the city’s. But in 2020, the unexpected occurred and the biggest global health pandemic in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Recorder’s office vendor hit by cyber attack

No access to records at this time, FBI investigating. The Lawrence County Recorder’s Office has been dealing with one of its vendors getting hit with a cyber attack. On Saturday, Lawrence County Recorder Sharon Gossett Hager posted to Facebook that the FBI and Homeland Security were investigating a cyber attack aimed at Cott Systems, a Columbus-based company that provides government agencies with public records management software.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

