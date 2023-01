The first baby born at Hendrick Health System in the new year is a girl, the hospital system announced Sunday afternoon.

The girl's first name is Vivienne, and she was born at 1:46 a.m., the hospital system said in a news release. The family's last name was not released.

She was born at Hendrick Medical Center on Pine Street.

Baby Vivienne is seven pounds, nine ounces and is 20 inches long, the hospital said.