ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Korean Corn Cheese Is Like Traditional Fondue On Steroids

Cheese is one of the most loved foods in the entire world. This dairy product is so popular that in 2020 in the U.S., the average American consumed around 40.2 pounds of it and the number just keeps on rising (per Statista). Wisconsin and California as current leaders in U.S. cheese production. Many turophiles, or cheese lovers, have probably already reveled in the taste and textures of classic Swiss fondues.
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

Prince Andrew Bizarrely Tells 'Freezing' Cold Woman To 'Stand On A Newspaper' To Get Warm

Prince Andrew is facing backlash over unsolicited advice he gave a cold patron who waited in freezing temperatures to see the royal family on Christmas Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.After surprising bystanders by joining his family members — including King Charles III and Consort Queen Camilla — on their walkabout after their first Christmas service without Queen Elizabeth, he stopped to chat with a woman who was shivering with her dog in the cold. A video showed Sunday's bizarre interaction in which The Duke of York, 62, asked the female if she was chilly outside St Mary Magdalene Church on the...
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds Another New Whopper

When we think of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report fast-food chain Burger King, there's usually one particular menu item that comes to mind -- the Whopper. The iconic quarter-pound grilled beef patty celebrated its 65th-anniversary last month by airdropping free Whopper app codes online and in New...
NEW YORK STATE
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Tyla

People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function

Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
Mashed

KFC Is Replacing Their Beloved Popcorn Chicken In 2023

As the age-old saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and sadly that's the case for KFC's beloved popcorn chicken. As if "new year, new me" was top of the executives' minds, the chicken chain is kicking off the year by replacing the dish with one that puts them in direct competition with many of their peers. What will replace the popcorn chicken? According to NDTV Food, it's chicken nuggets. Before we dive into that, let's take a brief look at the history of popcorn chicken.
Mashed

Mashed

150K+
Followers
43K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy