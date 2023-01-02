Stephen Wayne Robertson, 70, of Horry County, died after heart complications on Dec 31, 2022. He was the founding president of Waccamaw Publishers. Visitation will be held Jan. 4, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at Goldfinch Funeral Home, and the service will be held on Jan. 5 at The Rock in Conway, S.C. at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Centenary Methodist Church at 3 p.m. in Marion, SC. The funeral service will be online at www.rockc3.com.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO