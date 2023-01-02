ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Steven Kenneth Williamson enjoyed NASCAR

Steven Kenneth Williamson, 54, of Conway passed away Dec. 30, 2022. Born Nov. 27, 1968 in Myrtle Beach, he was a son of the late Hershell and Marlene Williamson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lynda Willams; three brothers, Allen, Guy and Robert Williamson; and two grandchildren, Wyatt and Adalynn.
CONWAY, SC
Steve Robertson Waccamaw Publishers founder remembered for commitment to local news, family and community

Stephen Wayne Robertson, 70, of Horry County, died after heart complications on Dec 31, 2022. He was the founding president of Waccamaw Publishers. Visitation will be held Jan. 4, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at Goldfinch Funeral Home, and the service will be held on Jan. 5 at The Rock in Conway, S.C. at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Centenary Methodist Church at 3 p.m. in Marion, SC. The funeral service will be online at www.rockc3.com.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Horry Independent tribute to Steve Robertson

I'm the editor of myhorrynews.com and the Carolina Forest Chronicle, a weekly newspaper in Horry County, South Carolina. I cover county government, the justice system and agriculture.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Conway stories to look for in 2023

The City of Conway made headlines in 2022 as leaders changed the city’s name in October, developers sought out rezonings and new businesses opened. As the city heads into a new year, here are stories to look forward to in 2023. City projects. Renovations to city hall are expected...
CONWAY, SC
Tourism officials predict 2023 season in Myrtle Beach will be similar to last year's

The Grand Strand’s upcoming tourism season is expected to be similar to 2022, according to tourism experts. Though visitation data is expected to be similar, it will be at a slower pace due to an expected deficit in the economy, said Tourism Economics’ Geoff Lacher during an online presentation hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Tracy Lee Sams enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing and woodworking

A graveside service for Tracy Lee Sams, 65, will be held Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m. in White Savannah FWB Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Brown officiating. Mr. Sams passed away Jan. 4 at his residence. Born July 10, 1957 in Rockingham County, NC, he was a son of...
CONWAY, SC

