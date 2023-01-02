Read full article on original website
Steven Kenneth Williamson enjoyed NASCAR
Steven Kenneth Williamson, 54, of Conway passed away Dec. 30, 2022. Born Nov. 27, 1968 in Myrtle Beach, he was a son of the late Hershell and Marlene Williamson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lynda Willams; three brothers, Allen, Guy and Robert Williamson; and two grandchildren, Wyatt and Adalynn.
Steve Robertson Waccamaw Publishers founder remembered for commitment to local news, family and community
Stephen Wayne Robertson, 70, of Horry County, died after heart complications on Dec 31, 2022. He was the founding president of Waccamaw Publishers. Visitation will be held Jan. 4, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at Goldfinch Funeral Home, and the service will be held on Jan. 5 at The Rock in Conway, S.C. at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Centenary Methodist Church at 3 p.m. in Marion, SC. The funeral service will be online at www.rockc3.com.
Horry Independent tribute to Steve Robertson
Roy Steven “Stevie” Bryant was the owner of of Palmetto Patio and Hearth/Palmetto Propane
Funeral services for Roy Steven “Stevie” Bryant, 53, will be held Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Steven Hyman, the Rev. David Stevens and the Rev. Robert Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Bryant passed away Jan. 6...
Conway stories to look for in 2023
The City of Conway made headlines in 2022 as leaders changed the city’s name in October, developers sought out rezonings and new businesses opened. As the city heads into a new year, here are stories to look forward to in 2023. City projects. Renovations to city hall are expected...
Tourism officials predict 2023 season in Myrtle Beach will be similar to last year's
The Grand Strand’s upcoming tourism season is expected to be similar to 2022, according to tourism experts. Though visitation data is expected to be similar, it will be at a slower pace due to an expected deficit in the economy, said Tourism Economics’ Geoff Lacher during an online presentation hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Rev. Jimmy Austin Bell loved sharing the Gospel with everyone he met
A funeral service for the Rev. Jimmy Austin Bell, 71, will be held Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Bayboro Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Bell passed away Jan. 4 in McLeod Loris surrounded by his loving family. Born Aug. 29, 1951 in...
Possible development in Little River Neck leaves locals worried about traffic, environment
A proposal to build nearly 100 single-family homes in Little River Neck heads to the Horry County Planning Commission Thursday night, and some locals are worried about the potential impact of the project on their community. Neighbors will have a chance to weigh in on the subdivision during a public...
Tracy Lee Sams enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing and woodworking
A graveside service for Tracy Lee Sams, 65, will be held Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m. in White Savannah FWB Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Brown officiating. Mr. Sams passed away Jan. 4 at his residence. Born July 10, 1957 in Rockingham County, NC, he was a son of...
