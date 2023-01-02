ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Woman Possibly Shot During Road Rage Incident | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-4-23 | 12:54 a.m. HPD responded to a report of a possible road rage incident where shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. A Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. There was an adult female...
HOUSTON, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found

Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff

SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy