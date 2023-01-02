Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Man shoots mother, kills her boyfriend in shooting in west Houston, police says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An adult son has shot his mother and fatally shot her boyfriend in an overnight shooting on Thursday morning in west Houston, police said. Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Binley Drive near Eldridge Parkway and found two people, both with multiple gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
Man walking to friend’s house struck, killed by HPD patrol vehicle in north Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Family members identified the man who was struck by a Houston police officer in north Harris County late Wednesday. The crash happened in the 5500 block of Aldine Bender near Picton Drive at around 11:37 p.m. Officials with HPD said the officer was responding to a call...
Click2Houston.com
HPD SWAT officer injured, woman in critical condition after driver runs red light in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A driver has been charged after a Houston police SWAT officer was injured and a woman was left in critical condition following a head-on collision in northwest Houston Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened at 10 a.m. at Hempstead and Little York.
Hit-and-run crash suspect to be charged with intoxication manslaughter after 3-year-old dies: Pct. 4
The 3-year-old was left fighting for his life after the crash. But in a later update, authorities said he had died as a result of his injuries.
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
Click2Houston.com
72-year-old grandmother found barricaded in bedroom, police say; Grandson now charged with elderly abuse
HOUSTON – The Precinct 2 Constable’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man in what deputies are calling a horrific case of elderly abuse. The teen, who authorities identified as Nicholas Leon McKinnon, is accused of severely injuring his 72-year-old grandmother. McKinnon is now facing a felony charge of injury...
Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waives what appears to be a gun. That's when a customer fires his gun.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly shooting in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in east Houston back in December. Derek Sam Anderson has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Joshua Davis. On Dec. 7, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting...
Man accused of killing 6-year-old boy while driving drunk actually had 0.00 BAC
Criminal charges for a man accused of driving drunk when he hit 6-year-old Darien Lewis with his truck and killed him have been dropped.
19-year-old shot during meetup in Fort Bend County, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old was shot during a meetup in Fort Bend County, according to deputies. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood off Bryans Manor and Wilkerson Lane which is near Fulshear. Deputies said a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were meeting up...
Click2Houston.com
Taco shop customer fatally shoots armed robber, returns money to fellow victims before fleeing scene, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a customer shot and killed a robbery suspect inside a taco shop in southwest Houston late Thursday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Ranchito #4 Taqueria in the 6900 block of South Gessner Road at around 11 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Woman arrested after leading police on chase through northeast Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through northeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on I-45 at Aldine Bender around 3:39 p.m. when the woman refused to stop the vehicle, leading deputies on a chase.
Houston-area mother turns tragedy of son's drowning into lifesaving foundation
HOUSTON — The Houston area has already seen two drownings in the new year, both were children in backyard pools. Now, one mom who has experienced that kind of loss before is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives. January 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Mayson...
Click2Houston.com
Accused arsonist surrenders after intentionally setting fire to second home within days, authorities say
SPRING, Texas – A man, who is accused of setting his estranged wife’s parents’ home on fire earlier this week, is believed to have set another fire inside his Spring home before surrendering to authorities on Thursday. A SWAT team was called to a home located in...
Only on 13: Shooter at large after innocent woman caught in crossfire driving home from work
A woman shares her survivor story only with ABC13 after being blindsided when she noticed a car speeding behind her on the way home from work.
onscene.tv
Woman Possibly Shot During Road Rage Incident | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-4-23 | 12:54 a.m. HPD responded to a report of a possible road rage incident where shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. A Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. There was an adult female...
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found
Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘Concerned citizen’ posts $1 million bond for Patrick Clark, the Houston-area man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff
The Houston-area man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff posted bond and was released from jail Wednesday – three weeks after his defense attorneys successfully lobbied a judge to reduce his bail amount from $2 million to $1 million – according to Harris County court records. Patrick Clark,...
fox26houston.com
Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff
SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
