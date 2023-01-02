Spotty showers, wind and cool temperatures helped to make for a seasonal start to the New year. Most advisories from the latest storm have or will soon expire. Overnight lows will be on the chilly side with widespread 40's expected. Monday will be mostly dry with showers likely by the late afternoon for the Central Coast and then spread south through the evening. We could see about a quarter of an inch of more rain with some areas maybe getting closer to a half inch. Temperatures on Monday will stay on the cool side with highs in the 50's to low 60's.

Looking ahead, Monday's rain system will linger in to early Tuesday. Then we see yet another and more powerful system taking aim for the West Coast. This storm has all the ingredients for Atmospheric River conditions. This means the triggering center of low pressure will get very close and there is ample moisture available. We could easily see 1-2" with some of our south facing foothills and mountains getting much more as strong south winds push in the moisture. We will need to monitor closely as arrival times and expected totals will change as we get closer to mid week. Showers will linger in to Thursday and maybe even Friday. As for next weekend, forecast models are hinting at another storm system for Saturday and Sunday. We'll worry about this potential system once we get past the mid week storm. Either way, keep the rain coats, wipers and umbrellas handy as we see a very wet start to 2023!

The post Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 1st appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .