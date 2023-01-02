Does ARK: The Animated Series Have A Platform or Release Date Yet?. Who's Starring In the ARK: The Animated Series Cast?. Will ARK: The Animated Series Get a Second Season?. With the format of animated television, it seems that the long-maligned sub-genre of video game adaptations has finally found its place. There is no shortage of truly awful movies based on video games to choose from, and that's not entirely the fault of the filmmakers behind them. The runtime of most video games can range anywhere from ten hours to ninety hours, so squeezing that amount of content into a two to three-hour film is a tricky endeavor. This makes television an ideal format to adapt these stories, giving storytellers the proper amount of time to tell these stories and tell them right. Animated shows in particular offer a wealth of creativity that isn't as easily explored in live-action, and that's evident with animated game adaptations such as Castlevania (2017-2021), Arcane (2021-), and The Cuphead Show (2022-). Come by the end of 2023, we'll hopefully get another strong member of this blossoming sub-genre with ARK: The Animated Series (2023).

