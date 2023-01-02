Read full article on original website
Nicole Kidman Joins Taylor Sheridan's Espionage Series 'Lioness'
Early last year, Paramount+ announced a new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan titled Lioness with Nicole Kidman attached to executive produce. Well, now it has been revealed that the Academy Award-winning actress will also find herself in front of the camera for the series. Kidman has joined a cast that already includes Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.
First-Look at Timothy Dalton's Nefarious Arrival in '1923' [Exclusive]
As if the presence of A-listers Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren weren’t enough, this Sunday’s episode of Yellowstone’s prequel and spin-off series 1923 will add Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol) to the cast. To celebrate the actor’s introduction, Collider is excited to share an exclusive first-look, including one that highlights a scene that he shares with costar Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), who plays Banner Creighton—another enemy of the Dutton family. It's only natural that they’d want to have a conversation.
'The White Lotus' and 9 Other Shows With Great Ensembles
The White Lotus Season 2 is the latest example of when a talented and varied cast of actors come together and make a show really special. Sure, the writing, production, and direction all come into play, but the cast makes the show feel real: they're the ones that rope in the audience and have them stick around.
'1923's Best Performance Is Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 1923.An injured man stumbling away from a hidden enemy hot on his trail. A mad scramble in a dark forest. A few eternal seconds filled with fumbling attempts to load shells into a chamber. A howl of pain echoed through the woods. The...
'ARK: The Animated Series': Release Window, Cast, Trailers, and Everything We Know So Far
Does ARK: The Animated Series Have A Platform or Release Date Yet?. Who's Starring In the ARK: The Animated Series Cast?. Will ARK: The Animated Series Get a Second Season?. With the format of animated television, it seems that the long-maligned sub-genre of video game adaptations has finally found its place. There is no shortage of truly awful movies based on video games to choose from, and that's not entirely the fault of the filmmakers behind them. The runtime of most video games can range anywhere from ten hours to ninety hours, so squeezing that amount of content into a two to three-hour film is a tricky endeavor. This makes television an ideal format to adapt these stories, giving storytellers the proper amount of time to tell these stories and tell them right. Animated shows in particular offer a wealth of creativity that isn't as easily explored in live-action, and that's evident with animated game adaptations such as Castlevania (2017-2021), Arcane (2021-), and The Cuphead Show (2022-). Come by the end of 2023, we'll hopefully get another strong member of this blossoming sub-genre with ARK: The Animated Series (2023).
'The Sea Beast' Sequel In Development At Netflix
Netflix is doubling down on Oscar-winner Chris Williams after he gave them their biggest animated film of the year with The Sea Beast. A sequel to the monster-hunting adventure is in the works at the streamer as one of two projects he's helming after signing an overall deal to stay with the company according to The Hollywood Reporter. Little is currently known about the feature, but it will see the return of veteran adventurer Jacob Holland (Karl Urban) and his newly-adopted daughter Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator).
'Wednesday': Netflix Hints at Season 2 Renewal in Cryptic Tweet
Netflix’s Wednesday has become a cultural phenomenon! Tim Burton’s vision coupled with Jenna Ortega’s performance has mesmerized fans across the globe making the series one of the streamer's most viewed shows. With so much love and appreciation, the renewal for Season 2 is only a matter of when, and it looks like the announcement is coming soon.
'Outer Range' Cast and Character Guide
In Spring 2022, Prime Video premiered its neo-western science-fiction series Outer Range. Created by Brian Watkins, the storyline centers on a Wyoming rancher named Royal Abbott whose family, already struggling to cope with the unsolved disappearance of their daughter-in-law, becomes locked in a battle with neighboring landowners trying to snatch a sizable portion of their land. Royal's predicament takes a complicated turn when the discovery of a supernatural black void on the edge of his property seems intrinsically linked to the appearance of a mesmerizing young woman.
Does ‘M3GAN’ Have an End Credits Scene?
Even before M3GAN came to theaters, James Wan’s latest killer doll was a success. Thanks to a bonkers trailer with a hilarious dancing number and a marketing campaign that gives fans what they want, M3GAN could only fail at the box office if the movie was utter trash. Which it isn’t! In fact, M3GAN sets the bar high for horror in 2023, and it will be hard to dethrone the new binary queen of darkness.
'Ghosts': Why the CBS Sitcom Needs More Sasappis
Welcome to Woodstone Bed and Breakfast on Ghosts, a CBS adaptation of the popular UK series of the same name, where a number of ghostly residents aim to haunt you and living owners Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) seek to make your stay a pleasant one. Since Sam and Jay moved in, they have befriended the ghostly inhabitants on the main floor of the Woodstone — namely, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Thorfinn (Devan Long), Pete (Richie Moriarty), and Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) — and kept their distance from the cholera ghosts in the basement or the teenage attic girl who wakes up once a year to cause mischief.
New ‘Beau Is Afraid' Poster Reveals Multiple Versions of Joaquin Phoenix
A new poster for Beau Is Afraid reveals Ari Aster's mysterious new project will feature multiple versions of Joaquin Phoenix. Previously known as Disappointment Blvd., Beau Is Afraid is the third movie Aster makes with indie darling A24, after Hereditary and Midsommar. So far, we don’t know much about Aster’s...
Bob is Back!: Alum Don Stark Returns in New Clip for 'That '90s Show'
In just a couple of weeks, viewers will be saying "hello, Wisconsin" once again as That '70s Show spin-off That '90s Show debuts on Netflix. The series brings viewers back to the Forman household with Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Eric and his friends have long since left the basement and entered adulthood. Now, Red and Kitty deal with a new band of teens thanks to their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda). Original cast members will also make appearances, including Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti, Donna's (Laura Prepon) father. Ahead of the release, Netflix shared a new clip featuring Stark's return.
Gaze Into the Depths of 'Infinity Pool' With This New Poster
Will you gaze into the depths of Infinity Pool without losing yourself, sinking, or drowning? That is what a newly-released movie poster invites you to do, and it looks like a very trippy experience. The poster design is almost psychedelic, with masked faces melting and bleeding into each other, swirling...
'The Strangers' Remake: Madelaine Petsch Promises More Backstory in the New Trilogy
I love The Strangers. It’s one of my favorite horror movies of all time. It’s a no-frills, extremely well-executed story that’s guaranteed to haunt your dreams courtesy of the killers’ motivation; “because you were home.” Why remake a genre classic that thrives off such simple, chilling storytelling?
'The Pale Blue Eye' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Mystery Thriller
The Pale Blue Eye is a historical crime thriller adapted from the 2006 novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. It follows a retired detective who is assigned the challenging task of investigating a spate of deaths occurring at the U.S. Military West Point Academy in 1830. To achieve his goal, detective Augustus Landor will ask for help from an ingenious cadet: none other than Edgar Allan Poe.
