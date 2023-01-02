ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna, UT

KUTV

Dump truck tips over, crashes on UTA bus

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Power outage affecting thousands in Snyderville, Summit County

UTAH (KUTV) — A power outage is reportedly affecting over 4,500 Utahns in Snyderville and Summit County. According to representatives of Rocky Mountain Power, the cause of the outage is due to the agency's loss of a substation. Officials said that crews are working to solve the issue, and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Alta High School students evacuated as precaution due to suspicious bag

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Alta High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as a precaution after district officials said a suspicious bag was reported. However, an investigation later determined the bag did not contain an explosive device. Students and faculty were evacuated at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sandy Police Sgt. Greg...
SANDY, UT
CBS Denver

Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him

Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing.   Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Provo Airport reopens following plane crash investigation, cleanup

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo Municipal Airport reopened Wednesday afternoon, following a days-long closure due to an investigation and cleanup of a deadly plane crash. In a statement, Provo airport director Brian Torgersen said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board completed their probe into the crash that killed one person and injured three others on Monday morning.
PROVO, UT

