City councils are the place where citizens go to express their concerns and hold their elected city council members and mayors accountable. During the pandemic, most city councils in the Pasadena area held virtual meetings, which changed this governance dynamic. Most city councils in our area switched back to in-person public meetings as soon as they could, because they recognized it is more cumbersome for members of the public to express their concerns in a remote setting, and they wanted to make it easier for their constituents to participate in this vital aspect of democracy.

PASADENA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO