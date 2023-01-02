Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
‘Bomb cyclone’ to hit Central Coast on Wednesday night, forecasters say
A rapidly intensifying storm is expected to hammer the Central Coast with heavy rain, powerful winds and high seas starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday, forecasters said Tuesday. Retired marine meteorologist John Lindsey called it “one of the fiercest storms in decades” to hit the area, noting its “explosive...
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. Chamber Orchestra Presents Baroque Concerti
LOS ANGELES — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) presents a program, Baroque Concerti, featuring principal viola Yura Lee and principal trumpet David Washburn. By News Desk. Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s (LACO) chamber music series continues with Baroque Concerti, a program* of virtuosic chamber works curated by Concert...
Person found dead in downtown L.A. freight elevator
A person was found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown L.A. Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to 820 S. Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, described by the fire department only as a male whose age was not known.According to the LAFD, the person was found "trapped at the 2nd floor level freight elevator doorway at the rear of a six-story commercial building."The circumstances of the death were under investigation.
Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County
Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
coloradoboulevard.net
Court Date Set for Challenge to Pasadena Rent Control Measure
An L.A. County judge has set a date – March 30 – for an ongoing legal challenge to Measure H, the Pasadena rent control law passed by the city’s voters this past November. Measure H, a new charter amendment approved by Pasadena voters by nearly 4,000 votes,...
coloradoboulevard.net
Opinion | Local Press Not Holding Pasadena City Council Accountable
City councils are the place where citizens go to express their concerns and hold their elected city council members and mayors accountable. During the pandemic, most city councils in the Pasadena area held virtual meetings, which changed this governance dynamic. Most city councils in our area switched back to in-person public meetings as soon as they could, because they recognized it is more cumbersome for members of the public to express their concerns in a remote setting, and they wanted to make it easier for their constituents to participate in this vital aspect of democracy.
vvng.com
Heavy fog, traffic jams Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning, Southbound 15 Freeway
CAJON PASS, (VVNG.com) — Traffic remained heavy Tuesday as many travelers headed back home from their holiday excursion. On the morning of January 3, 2023, mapping a travel route from Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga showed a travel time of more than 1 hour, almost double the average travel time.
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
pasadenanow.com
Two Days After Rose Parade, Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott to Address Local Group
Amy Wainscott, President and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, will be speaking at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She is expected to deliver a fresh recap of the Rose Parade and likely will give more insights and new behind-the-scenes information.
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
Another storm on the way as heavy rainfall is expected on New Year’s Eve
Widespread showers covered the southland as heavy rainfall is expected to dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend. Significant rainfall is expected on Saturday and Sunday with gusty winds from 30 to 50 miles per hour. Through Sunday, this storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the California coast and […]
Man killed after getting trapped on freight elevator doorway in DTLA building, officials say
Crews with the Los Angeles City Fire Department found the man trapped on the second floor freight elevator doorway near the back of the building.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
2023 Rose Parade: Why It’s Not Happening on Jan. 1, How to Watch, and More
The Rose Parade is never held on Sundays, which means the 2023 event will take on Monday, Jan. 2. You can watch it live on NBC.
Vehicle Stuck in Flooded Roadway Under 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Police Department responded to North Vincent Avenue under the 10 Freeway for a vehicle with two people inside stuck in three to four feet of water around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 31. Both north and southbound lanes of Vincent Avenue in the...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Woman Struck by Bus on Foothill Boulevard
Glendale police and representatives of Metro are waiting for the coroner to arrive after a bus struck a woman this morning in the 3500 block of Foothill Boulevard. Traffic on Foothill Boulevard at Dunsmore Avenue, just east of Dunsmore, is cordoned off. According to￼ Officer Covarrubias, Metro is on-scene to...
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
