Pasadena, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. Chamber Orchestra Presents Baroque Concerti

LOS ANGELES — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) presents a program, Baroque Concerti, featuring principal viola Yura Lee and principal trumpet David Washburn. By News Desk. Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s (LACO) chamber music series continues with Baroque Concerti, a program* of virtuosic chamber works curated by Concert...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Person found dead in downtown L.A. freight elevator

A person was found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown L.A. Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to 820 S. Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, described by the fire department only as a male whose age was not known.According to the LAFD, the person was found "trapped at the 2nd floor level freight elevator doorway at the rear of a six-story commercial building."The circumstances of the death were under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County

Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Court Date Set for Challenge to Pasadena Rent Control Measure

An L.A. County judge has set a date – March 30 – for an ongoing legal challenge to Measure H, the Pasadena rent control law passed by the city’s voters this past November. Measure H, a new charter amendment approved by Pasadena voters by nearly 4,000 votes,...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Opinion | Local Press Not Holding Pasadena City Council Accountable

City councils are the place where citizens go to express their concerns and hold their elected city council members and mayors accountable. During the pandemic, most city councils in the Pasadena area held virtual meetings, which changed this governance dynamic. Most city councils in our area switched back to in-person public meetings as soon as they could, because they recognized it is more cumbersome for members of the public to express their concerns in a remote setting, and they wanted to make it easier for their constituents to participate in this vital aspect of democracy.
PASADENA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Woman Struck by Bus on Foothill Boulevard

Glendale police and representatives of Metro are waiting for the coroner to arrive after a bus struck a woman this morning in the 3500 block of Foothill Boulevard. Traffic on Foothill Boulevard at Dunsmore Avenue, just east of Dunsmore, is cordoned off. According to￼ Officer Covarrubias, Metro is on-scene to...
GLENDALE, CA

