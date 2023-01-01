ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’

Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin also said that Moscow could adopt what he described as a “US concept” of using preemptive military strikes, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine.It comes as Russian forces placed Grad multiple-launch-rocket systems on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s territory, according to Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator.The rocket launchers are next to spent nuclear...
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
RadarOnline

Hungry Russians Heartbroken As Domino's Pizza Set To Close Down Stores Over Putin's War In Ukraine

Domino’s Pizza is now the latest fast-food restaurant to close down its stores in Russia as a result of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come months after McDonald’s became the first fast-food restaurant to close its stores across the country in May, Domino’s Pizza’s master franchisee – DP Eurasia – has recently been forced to “evaluate its presence” as a result of heavy sanctions placed upon the nation by Western powers.According to Daily Star, Domino’s is one of the few remaining Western fast-food chains to remain in Russia since Putin first invaded...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
TheDailyBeast

Another Russian Oligarch, Dmitry Zelenov, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away earlier this month after tumbling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera, according to a local outlet and an independent Russian outlet.The French newspaper Var Matin reported Sunday that Zelenov, 50, had been dining with friends in Antibes on Dec. 9 when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries. He succumbed while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice.Baza, an independent news channel on Telegram, reported that Zelenov had toppled over a railing and hit his head. Authorities...
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Has Forever Changed How the World Does Science

Last week, 10 months after Russia invaded his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an uncertain trip to Washington, D.C., to ask the U.S. for additional aid to finally end the conflict—which continues to stoke fears over environmental catastrophe in the wake of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, as well as Russian threats over the use of nuclear weapons. Among other measures, Zelensky asked the U.S. to “strengthen tariffs” against Russia, and render the war financially unsustainable. This would particularly affect areas of science and technology research where Russia has traditionally excelled, including physics, space exploration and climate...
Houston Chronicle

Inside the Ukrainian counteroffensive that shocked Putin and reshaped the war

KHARKIV, Ukraine - After weeks of fighting for scraps of territory on the war's bloodiest front, Oleh, a 21-year-old Ukrainian company commander, was summoned suddenly last August, along with thousands of other soldiers, to an obscure rendezvous point in the Kharkiv region. At his last position, relentless Russian artillery fire...

