Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin also said that Moscow could adopt what he described as a “US concept” of using preemptive military strikes, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine.It comes as Russian forces placed Grad multiple-launch-rocket systems on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s territory, according to Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator.The rocket launchers are next to spent nuclear...
U.S. Patriots for Ukraine Will Have Unimaginable Result: Russian Envoy
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said any U.S. or NATO personnel helping Ukrainians with the anti-aircraft system will be at risk.
Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
Russian Official Demands Germany, France Pay Ukraine Region Putin Annexed
State Speaker Volodin said Germany and France should compensate Donbas residents "for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage."
Russia's Lavrov warns US against 'decapitation blow' targeting Putin: report
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking to state media, is warning the U.S. against carrying out any kind of attack directed at President Vladimir Putin.
Hungry Russians Heartbroken As Domino's Pizza Set To Close Down Stores Over Putin's War In Ukraine
Domino’s Pizza is now the latest fast-food restaurant to close down its stores in Russia as a result of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come months after McDonald’s became the first fast-food restaurant to close its stores across the country in May, Domino’s Pizza’s master franchisee – DP Eurasia – has recently been forced to “evaluate its presence” as a result of heavy sanctions placed upon the nation by Western powers.According to Daily Star, Domino’s is one of the few remaining Western fast-food chains to remain in Russia since Putin first invaded...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Russia 'Quickly Running Out' of Weapons Putin Needs in Ukraine: General
Moscow has reportedly been shoring up its political partnership with China, with Vladimir Putin pressing the ally nation for military support as well.
Russian Envoy Says It May Seem U.S. 'Winning,' But New World Order Rising
"The Ukrainian crisis is becoming...a turning point in the history of international relations," Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told "Newsweek."
Another Russian Oligarch, Dmitry Zelenov, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away earlier this month after tumbling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera, according to a local outlet and an independent Russian outlet.The French newspaper Var Matin reported Sunday that Zelenov, 50, had been dining with friends in Antibes on Dec. 9 when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries. He succumbed while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice.Baza, an independent news channel on Telegram, reported that Zelenov had toppled over a railing and hit his head. Authorities...
Putin said he wants the 'war' in Ukraine to end, acknowledging for the first time it's more than just a 'special military operation'
Putin's apparent reversal prompted criticism from Russians over those who were previously prosecuted for referring to the Ukraine conflict as a war.
Ukraine Situation Report: Troop Loss Catastrophe In Donetsk Outrages Russia’s Military Bloggers
Via the Readovka Telegram channelRussia's influential military bloggers lambast leadership for packing troops with little security discipline into a building with ammunition.
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Has Forever Changed How the World Does Science
Last week, 10 months after Russia invaded his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an uncertain trip to Washington, D.C., to ask the U.S. for additional aid to finally end the conflict—which continues to stoke fears over environmental catastrophe in the wake of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, as well as Russian threats over the use of nuclear weapons. Among other measures, Zelensky asked the U.S. to “strengthen tariffs” against Russia, and render the war financially unsustainable. This would particularly affect areas of science and technology research where Russia has traditionally excelled, including physics, space exploration and climate...
Putin dismisses nuclear weapons concerns, says 'we haven't gone mad,' denies another draft is coming: Ukraine updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the disputed annexation of Ukrainian territories but rejected concerns over nuclear weapons. Updates.
Putin Has Escape Plan to Venezuela if Russia Loses War: Former Speechwriter
"I usually don't retell insider stories, but today I will make an exception," Abbas Gallyamov wrote on his Telegram channel.
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
Houston Chronicle
Inside the Ukrainian counteroffensive that shocked Putin and reshaped the war
KHARKIV, Ukraine - After weeks of fighting for scraps of territory on the war's bloodiest front, Oleh, a 21-year-old Ukrainian company commander, was summoned suddenly last August, along with thousands of other soldiers, to an obscure rendezvous point in the Kharkiv region. At his last position, relentless Russian artillery fire...
Russia Deploying Units to Crimea as Ukraine Eyes Black Sea Peninsula—Kyiv
"Ukraine will strike Russian positions throughout the occupied territory," said a Ukrainian Ministry of Defense spokesperson after blasts at a Crimean airfield.
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
Putin Nearly Won Ukraine War Before Military Plans Fell Apart: Danish Intel
Vladimir Putin's poor decision-making is to blame for Russian losses, according to Denmark's head of Russia intelligence.
