A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro grocery store robbed at gunpoint
A grocery store on West Meadowview Road formerly known as Save A Lot was robbed. Greensboro police are searching for the suspect.
WXII 12
Three major Triad police departments see homicides down for 2022 compared to 2021
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem police departments are hoping some trends they saw in crime last year, continue into 2023. Homicide numbers were down for the three major cities in the Piedmont Triad. “Even though we have more people out to those pre-pandemic levels, more cars...
WXII 12
Dead missing person found in car pulled from creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car was found Friday morning in a Greensboro creek, containing a body, police say. The car was located around 9:30 a.m. in a creek by the intersection of Wendover Avenue and Holden Road. A tow truck was hired to pull the car from the creek....
WXII 12
Armed robber fled Greensboro Save A Lot with cash, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for an armed robber who fled a Greensboro store. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 headlines. Officers responded to the Save A Lot on Meadowview Road after receiving reports of a robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the...
One person dead after car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a car reportedly flipped and crashed into a creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Fire. On Friday morning, a passerby reported a car that was upside down in a ditch. When emergency crews arrived, they found the car upside down in a creek, […]
18-year-old hit by car after failing to yield to oncoming traffic on Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle crash involving a person walking along the roadway. When officers arrived, they found Adair Villareal Molina, laying on the ground on the 3200 block of Patterson Avenue.
WXII 12
Pedestrian hit and injured after crossing the road unlawfully, Winston-Salem police said
A man was hit while crossing the road Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. Police said they received report of a car crash at the intersection of Patterson and Indiana Avenues, just before 9 p.m. A lieutenant said the teenager appeared to be crossing outside of the crosswalk and was hit as...
WXII 12
Man charged with assault, kidnapping after barricading himself in house
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing a number of charges after deputies said he assaulted a woman and then barricaded himself inside a home. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a fight Thursday morning around 1 a.m. in the area of N.C. 49 Highway in Green Level. Once they arrived, they said neighbors told them the man, Francisco Gomez Aquayo, was fighting with neighbors who were trying to stop him from assaulting a woman. As deputies arrived, they said Aquayo barricaded himself inside the house. They obtained a search warrant and later arrested him.
WXII 12
81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
WXII 12
Standoff ended on Tilden Nursery Road in Lexington, one person in custody
LEXINGTON, N.C. — More than four hours after police arrived at Tilden Nursery Road, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office has someone in custody. Officers were called to a home in Lexington around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon after a report of shots fired. They spoke to the homeowner at the...
WXII 12
Possible parole for woman who set fire 20 years ago that killed four people
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Greensboro woman sentenced to life in prison for killing four people in a fire 20 years ago is scheduled to appear before the North Carolina parole commission in two weeks. Janet Danahey's chance for freedom came last month when Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her life...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
WXII 12
'I was distraught and in disbelief that it happened': Walmart says it's aware of skimmer issue at store in Elkin, NC
ELKIN, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad woman said she believes she was a victim of a skimmer after she went shopping at a Walmart in Elkin, North Carolina. This comes after High Point police had reported on Wednesday that there was a skimmer at two Walmart stores in the city. About $100,000 were stolen, authorities had estimated.
WXII 12
Burlington: Suspect robbed gas station at gunpoint, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers are looking for a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on the 700 block of North Church Street, near Fulton Street, in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who said a...
abc45.com
Randolph County Man Breaks House Arrest
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs Electronic House Arrest (EHA) Officers took Julian Glenn Cross, 29, into custody for violating the conditions of EHA. He was taken before the magistrate and given a $35,000 secured bond plus continued EHA. A first court appearance was scheduled for January 9 in Randolph County District Court.
Man critically injured after being shot while walking down Northwest Crawford Pl, Winston-Salem Police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was critically injured after being shot while walking, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department say they were called about a shooting around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say that the victim was walking along Northwest Crawford Place when someone drove by and shot him. He was taken to the hospital […]
WXII 12
Highway 64 partially closed due to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a deadlycrash on Highway 64 near NC 801 involving multiple vehicles. The NCDOT said the eastbound lanes are closed near NC 801 in Davie County near Mocksville. Troopers said the crash occurred Friday morning around 5:31 a.m. and involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. The Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles traveled across the center and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and then was hit from behind by a pickup truck. They said the driver died at the scene. They said the tractor-trailer and pickup truck drivers had minor injuries.
WXII 12
February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
WXII 12
Skimmers placed on point-of-sale terminals at 2 High Point Walmarts; police estimate about $100K stolen so far, officials say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a skimmer was placed on a point-of-sale terminal at two Walmarts, and they believe about $100,000 has been stolen so far. Skimmers look identical to a regular card reader and are placed on top of the point-of-sales terminals. However, it steals...
WBTV
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman. Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.
