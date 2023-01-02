ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Armed robber fled Greensboro Save A Lot with cash, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for an armed robber who fled a Greensboro store. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 headlines. Officers responded to the Save A Lot on Meadowview Road after receiving reports of a robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

18-year-old hit by car after failing to yield to oncoming traffic on Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle crash involving a person walking along the roadway. When officers arrived, they found Adair Villareal Molina, laying on the ground on the 3200 block of Patterson Avenue.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man charged with assault, kidnapping after barricading himself in house

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing a number of charges after deputies said he assaulted a woman and then barricaded himself inside a home. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a fight Thursday morning around 1 a.m. in the area of N.C. 49 Highway in Green Level. Once they arrived, they said neighbors told them the man, Francisco Gomez Aquayo, was fighting with neighbors who were trying to stop him from assaulting a woman. As deputies arrived, they said Aquayo barricaded himself inside the house. They obtained a search warrant and later arrested him.
GREEN LEVEL, NC
WXII 12

81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Burlington: Suspect robbed gas station at gunpoint, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers are looking for a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on the 700 block of North Church Street, near Fulton Street, in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who said a...
BURLINGTON, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Man Breaks House Arrest

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs Electronic House Arrest (EHA) Officers took Julian Glenn Cross, 29, into custody for violating the conditions of EHA. He was taken before the magistrate and given a $35,000 secured bond plus continued EHA. A first court appearance was scheduled for January 9 in Randolph County District Court.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Highway 64 partially closed due to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a deadlycrash on Highway 64 near NC 801 involving multiple vehicles. The NCDOT said the eastbound lanes are closed near NC 801 in Davie County near Mocksville. Troopers said the crash occurred Friday morning around 5:31 a.m. and involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. The Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles traveled across the center and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and then was hit from behind by a pickup truck. They said the driver died at the scene. They said the tractor-trailer and pickup truck drivers had minor injuries.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman. Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.
SALISBURY, NC

