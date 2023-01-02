Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
kslnewsradio.com
UTA bus and dump truck crash in North Salt Lake, no injuries reported
North Salt Lake, Utah– Friday morning, Jan. 6, a UTA bus collided with a truck in North Salt Lake. On the corner of Orchard Dr. a dump truck was allegedly turning from Eaglewood and side-swiped into the bus. Mitch Gwilliam Public Information Officer for NSLPD said the truck driver...
kslnewsradio.com
Sandy City racing to repair roads ahead of storm
SANDY, Utah — Even as a new storm blows into the Wasatch Front, crews in Sandy are trying to fill a bunch of new potholes on 11400 South. Assistant Public Works Director for Sandy City, Paul Browning, said repair teams hit the road starting New Year’s Day. “We’re...
KSLTV
Sandy police warn, cite owners as they aim to keep cars off streets during winter storms
SANDY, Utah — Police were actively warning and citing car owners Wednesday following a powerful winter storm at the beginning of the week. The warnings were given ahead of looming storms to prevent street-parked cars from narrowing already narrow streets. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department said...
susanvillestuff.com
Utah Woman Suffers Fatal Injuries in Highway 44 Head-On Collision
Investigators from the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol are seeking information from anybody who might have witnessed a December 27th collision on Highway 44 that claimed the life of a Utah woman and sent three others to the hospital with moderate to major injuries. According to details released...
ABC 4
Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
Semi-truck struck by train, splits in half in Summit County
A semi-truck was struck by a train after it rolled off the road and onto the tracks around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Rally driver, Park City local Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident
The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Block was riding with a group in the Mill Hollow area but alone on a steep slope when his snowmobile upended and landed on him. Block is survived by his wife and three children, one of whom is also a driver.
kslnewsradio.com
One dead after home fire in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a two-alarm fire at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. However, Chad Jepperson with Salt Lake City Fire said officials are unclear if the person died inside, or later after they were removed from the house. Officials said...
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
kslnewsradio.com
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
Vehicles damaged after West Jordan carport collapses
Multiple vehicles were damaged Sunday morning after a carport collapsed under heavy snow at a West Jordan apartment complex.
Gephardt Daily
Motorists struggling with Provo Canyon Friday night, 2 hospitalized
PROVO, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weather conditions and driving too fast were sending drivers off the road Friday night in Provo Canyon. Two people in a Volkswagen Atlas SUV ended up in the Provo river, losing control and sliding off State Road 92 coming down the canyon from the Sundance Resort, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing. Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
eastidahonews.com
Man dies at Utah ski resort
PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die of...
Victim of Provo Airport plane crash identified
The man who was killed in a small plane crash at the Provo Municipal Airport on Monday, Jan. 2, was identified by Provo Airport officials on Tuesday.
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
Dashcam video of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with car
A Salt Lake City Police officer is accused of hitting a man with his vehicle while under the influence.
KUTV
Bountiful suspect takes stolen vehicle on joy ride to Wendover, police continue search
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are searching for a woman who reportedly stole a set of car keys from a Bountiful Planet Fitness locker room and took the vehicle on a road trip to Wendover. Representatives of the Bountiful City Police Department said that the woman photographed below entered...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
Comments / 2