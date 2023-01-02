Ankeny Centennial girls basketball hosted Southeast Polk on Friday in a matchup between two top-10 programs in Class 5A, and Centennial pulled off the 54-52 win. The Jaguars stormed out to an early lead from the opening tipoff and held the 14-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Centennial held the Rams to just one 3-pointer and three free throws to pick up the early lead, but that dominance on defense didn’t last long. ...

ANKENY, IA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO