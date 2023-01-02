ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

No. 3 Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 71

OHIO ST. (16-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.313, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Mikulasikova 5-12, Mikesell 2-8, Harris 1-5, Shumate 1-2, Thierry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Shumate 2, Mikesell 1, Walker 1) Turnovers: 17 (McMahon 4, Mikulasikova 3, Mikesell 3, Thierry 2, Walker 2, Bristow 2, Harris 1) Steals: 9 (Mikesell...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Georgia 64, Kentucky 60

GEORGIA (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.231, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Warren 2-3, Battles 1-2, Lewis 1-1, Chapman 0-1, Z.Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (B.Smith 1, Battles 1, Warren 1) Turnovers: 20 (Nicholson 5, Chapman 4, B.Smith 3, Isaacs 2, Battles 2, Warren 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1) Steals: 14...
GEORGIA STATE
Illinois 85, Northwestern 79

ILLINOIS (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.791, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Shoup-Hill 4-7, Cook 4-7, Bryant 3-9, Oden 1-1, McKenzie 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cook 4, Bostic 3, Bryant 3, Shoup-Hill 2) Steals: 5 (Cook 2, Bostic 1, Bryant 1, McKenzie 1) Technical Fouls:...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67

WASHINGTON (9-7) Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67. ARIZONA (14-1) A.Tubelis 7-18 4-6 18, Ballo 5-11 5-5 15, Kriisa 3-8...
WASHINGTON, DC
No. 20 Gonzaga 63, San Francisco 52

GONZAGA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Truong 3-12, Ejim 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Williams 1-3, Little 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Little 2, Hollingsworth 1) Turnovers: 15 (Team 4, Ejim 3, Little 3, Hollingsworth 2, Truong 2, Maxwell 1) Steals: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Truong 1)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Davis' 36-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 win against the UAB Blazers. The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with...
BOCA RATON, FL
Today in Sports History-Jan. 7-Jackson gets 900th NBA win

1920 — Joe Malone of Quebec scores two goals to become the NHL’s career leader with 59 and leads the Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Arenas. 1925 — Harry Broadbent of the Montreal Maroons scores five goals in a 6-2 triumph over Hamilton. 1972...
ALABAMA STATE
Ankeny Centennial girls basketball pulls off late comeback win over Southeast Polk

Ankeny Centennial girls basketball hosted Southeast Polk on Friday in a matchup between two top-10 programs in Class 5A, and Centennial pulled off the 54-52 win. The Jaguars stormed out to an early lead from the opening tipoff and held the 14-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Centennial held the Rams to just one 3-pointer and three free throws to pick up the early lead, but that dominance on defense didn’t last long. ...
ANKENY, IA

