ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Georgia 64, Kentucky 60

GEORGIA (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.231, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Warren 2-3, Battles 1-2, Lewis 1-1, Chapman 0-1, Z.Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (B.Smith 1, Battles 1, Warren 1) Turnovers: 20 (Nicholson 5, Chapman 4, B.Smith 3, Isaacs 2, Battles 2, Warren 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1) Steals: 14...
GEORGIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Illinois 85, Northwestern 79

ILLINOIS (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.791, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Shoup-Hill 4-7, Cook 4-7, Bryant 3-9, Oden 1-1, McKenzie 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cook 4, Bostic 3, Bryant 3, Shoup-Hill 2) Steals: 5 (Cook 2, Bostic 1, Bryant 1, McKenzie 1) Technical Fouls:...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Porterville Recorder

No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67

WASHINGTON (9-7) Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67. ARIZONA (14-1) A.Tubelis 7-18 4-6 18, Ballo 5-11 5-5 15, Kriisa 3-8...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

No. 3 Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 71

OHIO ST. (16-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.313, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Mikulasikova 5-12, Mikesell 2-8, Harris 1-5, Shumate 1-2, Thierry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Shumate 2, Mikesell 1, Walker 1) Turnovers: 17 (McMahon 4, Mikulasikova 3, Mikesell 3, Thierry 2, Walker 2, Bristow 2, Harris 1) Steals: 9 (Mikesell...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m. Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m. Saturday's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy