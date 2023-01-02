Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Panda Express Set to Open a New Location In RosevilleMadocRoseville, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 64, Kentucky 60
GEORGIA (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.231, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Warren 2-3, Battles 1-2, Lewis 1-1, Chapman 0-1, Z.Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (B.Smith 1, Battles 1, Warren 1) Turnovers: 20 (Nicholson 5, Chapman 4, B.Smith 3, Isaacs 2, Battles 2, Warren 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1) Steals: 14...
Porterville Recorder
No. 3 Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 71
OHIO ST. (16-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.313, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Mikulasikova 5-12, Mikesell 2-8, Harris 1-5, Shumate 1-2, Thierry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Shumate 2, Mikesell 1, Walker 1) Turnovers: 17 (McMahon 4, Mikulasikova 3, Mikesell 3, Thierry 2, Walker 2, Bristow 2, Harris 1) Steals: 9 (Mikesell...
Porterville Recorder
Illinois 85, Northwestern 79
ILLINOIS (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.791, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Shoup-Hill 4-7, Cook 4-7, Bryant 3-9, Oden 1-1, McKenzie 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cook 4, Bostic 3, Bryant 3, Shoup-Hill 2) Steals: 5 (Cook 2, Bostic 1, Bryant 1, McKenzie 1) Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 5 ARIZONA 70, WASHINGTON 67
Percentages: FG .426, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Fuller 3-5, Bajema 3-6, Menifield 1-2, Williams 1-4, Bey 1-5, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Meah 3, Bey, Fuller). Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 5, Bey 3, Brooks 3, Meah 2, Williams 2). Steals: 10 (Bajema 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Davis' 36-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 win against the UAB Blazers. The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with...
Porterville Recorder
No. 20 Gonzaga 63, San Francisco 52
GONZAGA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Truong 3-12, Ejim 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Williams 1-3, Little 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Little 2, Hollingsworth 1) Turnovers: 15 (Team 4, Ejim 3, Little 3, Hollingsworth 2, Truong 2, Maxwell 1) Steals: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Truong 1)
Creighton's Duncan McGuire, Duke's Michelle Cooper win Hermann Trophy
Creighton forward Duncan McGuire and Duke striker Michelle Cooper were voted Hermann Trophy winners on Friday as the top college soccer players.
No. 1 Purdue will face Penn State on little rest
Top-ranked Purdue takes on Penn State on Sunday night at The Palestra in Philadelphia as it plays its third game
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Jan. 7-Jackson gets 900th NBA win
1920 — Joe Malone of Quebec scores two goals to become the NHL’s career leader with 59 and leads the Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Arenas. 1925 — Harry Broadbent of the Montreal Maroons scores five goals in a 6-2 triumph over Hamilton. 1972...
NC A&T officially announces football coach
NC A&T announces Vincent Brown as head coach, confirming news previously reported by HBCU Gameday. The post NC A&T officially announces football coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Porterville Recorder
Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton.
Ankeny Centennial girls basketball pulls off late comeback win over Southeast Polk
Ankeny Centennial girls basketball hosted Southeast Polk on Friday in a matchup between two top-10 programs in Class 5A, and Centennial pulled off the 54-52 win. The Jaguars stormed out to an early lead from the opening tipoff and held the 14-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Centennial held the Rams to just one 3-pointer and three free throws to pick up the early lead, but that dominance on defense didn’t last long. ...
Comments / 0