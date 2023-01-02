ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): Families throughout the Central Coast are welcoming new additions to their families to start off 2023.

Santa Cruz County

Watsonville Community Hospital had the first child born in Santa Cruz County. Baby boy Josue Silva was born by natural delivery at 4:09 on Sunday morning.

Photo of the Silva Family. From L-R, sister Elizabeth, mom Irma holding Josue dad Benceslao, brother Joseph. Photo courtesy of Watsonville Community Hospital

Josue was welcomed by his parents in Irma and Benceslao plus his older brother Joseph and sister Elizabeth.

Dominican Hospital had their first baby born on Tuesday morning at 6:23 a.m. Lucy and Julio Sanchez of Royal Oaks welcomed their baby boy Nikolas Sanchez-Guillen.

Lucy works in the ER department for Dominican Hospital. She has worked at the hospital for five years.

Photo of Lucy and Julio Sanchez with their son Nikolas Sanchez-Gullien. Photo courtesy of Dominican Hospital

Monterey County

Natividad Medical Center had the first reported baby being born in Monterey County. Joshua Issac Castro was born on New Year's Day at 1:09 a.m. He was welcomed by his parents in Gilbert Castro and Nancy Renteria Galvan. The family is from Salinas.

Photo of Joshua Issac Castro, parents are Nancy Renteria Galvan and Gilbert Castro. Photo Courtsey of Natividad Medical Center.

Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula had their first baby born also on New Year's Day. Bianca and Jason Vandenburg of Marina welcomed their bundle of joy in baby girl Remi Renee Vandenburg. Remi was born at 9:58 a.m.

Nurses said she arrived a month early at 4 lbs, 13 oz and 18.25 inches. She arrived one day after her father's birthday which is Dec. 31.

Photo of The Vadenburg Family, Parents are Jason and Bianca Vadenburg with their daughter Remi Renee Vandenburg. Photo courtesy of Montage Health.

Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital had three babies born on New Year's Day. The final baby was born at 10:40 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Valerie Tolentino and Trentin Sharp of Greenfield welcomed their daughter Vivica Ivy Sharp. Vivica has an older brother who is six years old.

Valerie was overwhelmed with emotion as Vivica was born on the same day as her dad's birthday.

"This was a wonderful experience and great way to welcome the new year," Tolentino said. "I think it's unique that she will share a birthday with my dad, who was also born on January 1st."

Photo of Vivica Ivy Sharp. Photo courtesy of Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System

San Benito County

Catriona Espinoza Briody and Jorge Espinoza got a special New Year's surprise at Hazel Hawkins Hospital. Their daughter Cassidy Espinoza Briody was born at at 7:11 a.m on New Years Day.

She weighed in at  7 lbs. 2 oz., and is 19 inches long. Both parents were expecting their daughter to be born on Jan. 22.

L-R  Dr. Bob Peng, OB/GYN; Sally Melendez, RN; Catriona Espinoza Briody; Jorge Espinoza; Cassidy Espinoza Briody; Nicole Chahwan, RN. Photo courtesy of Hazel Hawkins Hospital.

"We called the hospital around 5:00 am and got there just before 6:00 am and she arrived at 7:11 am." Espinoza Briody said.

Hospital staff in the maternity unit presented the family with a gift basket and multiple gift certificates.

