San Luis Obispo Sheriffs arrest 20 year old man after family dispute in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 20 year old man for assault with a deadly weapon at the 800 block of Southland in Nipomo after a family argument.

Deputies arrived to the residence around 1 a.m. to find that a 36 year old man had serious but not life threatening injuries after being stabbed. He was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

The 20 year old man was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

