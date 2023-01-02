Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Daniels leads Villanova against No. 18 Xavier after 20-point game
Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-7, 2-2 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the No. 18 Xavier Musketeers after Caleb Daniels scored 20 points in Villanova's 73-57 win against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Villanova is 0-3 in games decided by...
Porterville Recorder
Rodriguez leads UNLV against No. 21 New Mexico after 24-point showing
UNLV Rebels (11-3, 0-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-1, 2-1 MWC) BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on the No. 21 New Mexico Lobos after Luis Rodriguez scored 24 points in UNLV's 76-67 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs. The Lobos have gone 10-0 in home games. New Mexico is...
Porterville Recorder
2nd Term: California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
Porterville Recorder
Ski Report
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 1:27p 3 new powder machine groomed 60 - 60 base 53 of 55 trails, 96% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 8:21a machine groomed 50 - 54 base 50 of 67 trails 75% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Comments / 0