ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Local family gets christmas delivery from Wegmans staff

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGloU_0k0boTQk00

"Sometimes we take things for granted, and sometimes we are grateful for the little things our community does for others," says the Lycoming County United Way.

For the past five years, the employees at Wegmans have helped a family around Christmas, and are always available to assist whenever asked.

This year, thanks to United Way and their relationship with the Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) at UPMC, one mom and her kids have food and Christmas gifts.

In addition to working with the United Way and Wegmans on food and gifts, Journey House, a ministry of the New Covenant Church of Christ in Williamsport, also worked with the United Way and NFP to provide the same family a safe place to live.

Local store manager Nick Leeuwen and service manager Daniel Taylor coordinated the collection of gifts purchased by the Wegmans employees based on a list provided by the family.

The gifts were wrapped and delivered to the family in time for Christmas. Food was also provided by the store. "At Wegmans, we take a lot of pride in what we do for our communities, and this was another great opportunity to offer support when it's needed most. From our team at Williamsport, we would like to thank the United Way, Journey House and Nurse Family Partnership for allowing us this opportunity to make a difference in this family's life."

"One of the more rewarding ways for us to mobilize community resources is by connecting our community partners with our business partners like Wegmans," said Ron Frick, President of the local United Way.

"Our Director of Community Impact, JanAnn Todd, was able to not only connect a family in need with Wegmans but also played a role in connecting Journey House with the family to assist with transitional housing," continued Frick.

Anyone interested in helping the work of the Lycoming County United Way can make a year-end gift at www.lcuw.org or by texting LIVEUNITED to 50155. Contributions made to the United Way are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law and make an impact on our community.

For more information on this and other United Way programs, please contact JanAnn Todd.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

CEO feeling the pinch of inflation needs a helping hand

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Putting food on the table has become a growing challenge for many families throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. One of the area’s leading regional food banks is feeling the effects of that demand. Warehouse workers are busy stocking shelves at Commission on Economic Opportunity’s (CEO) Weinberg Northeast Regional Food […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

STEP renovates office building with FCFP grant

Using grant funding from the First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP), STEP has made improvements to its offices at the former A.D. Lincoln School in Williamsport's Newberry neighborhood. Having moved into the space in the 1990s, the Community Action Agency found a major need arising: the replacement of nearly 150 windows. “The older windows were getting to be an issue from several perspectives – keeping offices a steady temperature year round,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Volunteer training applications now open at Susquehanna Valley Mediation

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Susquehanna Valley Mediation, Inc., is a nonprofit specializing in conflict resolution — and they're looking for volunteers. Volunteer mediators help with a range of problems: custody and divorce; elder care; conflicts between neighbors; landlord/tenant conflicts; prison reentry; and employment issues. It is the job of mediators to provide a safe, neutral setting and facilitate conversations between people. SVM is now accepting applications for spring mediation training sessions....
SELINSGROVE, PA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Geisinger to acquire otolaryngology practice

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger health system plans to acquire Pottsville, Pa.-based Boran and Puzzi Ear, Nose and Throat Associates. The practice, led by Joseph Puzzi, MD, will be renamed Geisinger Ear, Nose and Throat Pottsville, according to a Jan. 3 news release on Geisinger's website. It will remain at the same location and continue to accept most major insurance plans.
POTTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical Community Hospital introduces first baby of 2023

Lewisburg, Pa. — On Monday, January 2 at 1:46 pm, Kevin and Stephanie Kline of Middleburg welcomed a brand-new 5-pound, 11.5-ounces, 18-inches long addition to their family. Oliver Arthur Kline was originally due to arrive on January 21, but decided to make an early appearance to become Evangelical Community Hospital’s first baby of 2023 to be born at The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit. Oliver was delivered by Jennifer Simpson, Certified Nurse Midwife with OB/GYN of Evangelical. Oliver is the third baby for the couple. He joins sisters, Cora, who is three, and Carla, who is 18 months old.
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? Jan. 6-8

What does your weekend hold? The start of January can be a slow time, but there are still opportunities to gather with your local community. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. What's happening in Snyder, Montour, Bradford, Potter, Centre, and Sullivan Counties this weekend? Tell us and we'll add to...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
State College

Steinbacher Goodall & Yurchak welcomes Young

STATE COLLEGE — Steinbacher Goodall & Yurchak, an elder law firm with locations in State College, Williamsport, Wyalusing and Wysox, recently announced the addition of attorney Eric Young to its staff as an associate attorney. Young comes to SGY with more than 18 years of experience as an attorney...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Alliance of Therapy Dogs returns to James V. Brown Library

The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will return to the James V. Brown Library for monthly visits from January through May of 2023. The program, “Pawsitive Reading Experience,” will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, beginning Jan. 5, in the blue program room on the first floor of the Welch Children’s Wing. No registration is necessary. This program is geared toward emerging readers and readers...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Annual eagle watch in Tioga this Sunday

This Sunday, many will gather outdoors to participate in the annual January eagle watch. The eagle watch will take place at the Tioga-Hammond Lakes Recreation at the Connecting Channel Overlook in Tioga on Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. The event is presented by the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association in conjunction with Step Outdoors and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Local expert, Matt West, will be leading the event....
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

SPCA Pets of the week: Cali and Cinder

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. Dog Name: Cali Cali is a ray of sunshine. At eight years old, this big girl has learned manners (sit, down, paw) and knows that people are fun to be around. She loves toys (especially the squeaky ones) and brings them...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT names Employee of the Quarter

PennDOT has named Heath Sterner the District 3 Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2023. Heath was recently promoted from a Drill Operator II to the role of Drill Supervisor in the District’s Soil Unit. Working on the Drill Crew requires a Class A Commercial Driver’s License. It also requires traveling to all nine counties in the district, often working long days in adverse weather conditions. In...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College grad receives state award for certified physician assistants

Williamsport, Pa. — A recent Pennsylvania College of Technology graduate is in the news again for his achievements as a Physician Assistant student. Bryan M. Bilbao graduated from Penn College in August with a combined bachelor’s/master’s degree in physician assistant studies. He has been awarded the Thomas J. Lemley Award for Health Disparities from the Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants. Award winners were announced Nov. 4 at the society’s annual...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Contractor takes $3,576 check from homeowner, fails to complete work

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Snyder County contractor did not respond to a homeowner for at least three months after taking a down payment of $3,576 to install windows, police say. Kelly Joe Keister, 54, of Middleburg, now faces a felony theft by deception charge. Keister is the owner of Double K Construction. The accuser told Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police that she gave Keister a check...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Finding over-the-counter children’s medication has been a problem plaguing parents this cold and flu season. It’s been frustrating for moms and dads, as well as pharmacists who provide those meds to the public. 8-month-old Maverick Wielgopolski is a happy boy but like other babies, ailments can put a hurt on […]
NANTICOKE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Trucking company involved in monkey crash in Danville shut down

Danville, Pa. — The animal trucking company involved in the crash last year near Danville which led to the escape of several monkeys has shut down. The crash occurred Jan. 21, 2022 when the truck collided with a dump truck along Route 54 near the Interstate 80 junction. The truck, owned by Quebedeaux's Transport, was carrying around 100 monkeys. At least three escaped on that cold night when temperatures went down into single digits. ...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman from Williamsport receives prison time for participation in January 6th riot

Tammy Bronsburg, a woman from Williamsport, was sentenced for her involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. She had previously pleaded guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building in June. Bronsburg will serve 14 days in federal prison and will be on probation for two years. Bronsburg's co-defendant also pleaded guilty on the same day, but the case against him was dismissed after he passed away in July.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport woman jailed for participation in Jan. 6 riot

Tammy Bronsburg, a woman from Williamsport, was sentenced for her involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. She had previously pleaded guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building in June. Bronsburg will serve 14 days in federal prison and will be on probation for two years. Bronsburg's co-defendant also pleaded guilty on the same day, but the case against him was dismissed after he passed away in July.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy