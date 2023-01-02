Read full article on original website
Girl shot on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a girl was shot Friday morning on the city's west side. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, shortly after 8 a.m. According to IMPD, the girl, who police...
Child shot on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
IMPD searching for missing woman
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a missing 41-year-old woman. The department tweeted Friday, asking for the public's help in finding Georgette Collins. Collins is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds, according to IMPD. She has blond hair and brown eyes. IMPD did not specify when or where Collins was last seen. The department said she is known to walk away from her home.
'Don't shoot' | Fourth IMPD police chase this week ends in couple’s front yard
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night Kara Biernat and Jack Burd were in their living room when they heard an unusual number of sirens outside their home on Watson Road off College Avenue. “This is where we saw like five cops, large guns and shields,” Biernat said as she showed their...
IMPD investigating after person carjacks street sweeper
Police are investigating after someone stole a city-owned street sweeper Thursday afternoon.
3 police chases in 3 days: IMPD says reviews of pursuits are key to ensuring community safety
INDIANAPOLIS — In the past three days, there have been three police pursuits around Indianapolis. Two ended in a suspect's arrest and another with the driver dying after crashing their car into a pole. It marks an unusually busy streak of pursuits for IMPD. Sgt. Genae Cook with IMPD...
Families of victims speak out after deadly shooting at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a tragedy that changed several families' lives forever. "You send your kids to the mall, you expect them to come home," said Pastor Eddie Smith. "You don't expect them to be living in a battlefield or something." The senior pastor at Tuxedo Park Baptist Church...
10-year-old girl shot on the near west side; police say likely an accidental shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding after a child was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the 200 block of Berwick Avenue at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community (southwest of the W. Michigan/N. Tibbs intersection) around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Officers located a 10-year-old girl who had been […]
Police investigate shooting that wounded 1 on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are on the scene of a shooting that wounded one person on the far east side of Indianapolis Thursday. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive around 8 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a victim who had apparently been shot.
IMPD arrests woman in northeast side shooting of Uber driver
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Police found 48-year-old Marco Batista, an Uber driver, shot.
16-year-old hospitalized after car crashes into apartment building in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building on Main Street early Friday. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. at The Olivia on Main apartments in the 1100 block of West Main Street, just east of Old Meridian Street. Carmel Police identified...
IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in crash on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road. The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital,...
Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street, between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets, around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
2 detained after standoff in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police detained two people after a standoff in Martinsville Friday morning. Police said they received a call around 9 a.m. of a person being held against their will at 339 E. Morgan St., near North Main Street. Someone inside the home confirmed to officers via cellphone...
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
4 injured after driver hits multiple vehicles in police chase on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A police chase on the northeast side of Indianapolis ended in a multi-vehicle crash with five people, including the suspect, being injured Wednesday night. The chase started just before 8:15 p.m. when an officer saw a driver commit a traffic infraction near 33rd Street and Keystone Avenue and started following the driver.
1 dead after shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. Police have not released any suspect information.
Indianapolis man arrested after I-65 chase near Lafayette
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a man from Indianapolis Wednesday night after he led police on a chase on Interstate 65. According to police, a trooper was patrolling I-65 near Lafayette when he stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by 28-year-old Isiah Williams, for speeding. As the trooper...
No charges for driver after 3-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will not charge a driver who hit a 3-year-old child and left the scene. It happened in the parking lot of Clearwater Village Shopping Center off 82nd Street July 18. The prosecutor's office said Jyrie Mathews was bent over near a storm...
Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday […]
