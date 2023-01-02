Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report
RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
Complex
Gangsta Boo Dead at 43
Gangsta Boo has passed away at the age of 43, FOX 13 Memphis reports. Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead late Sunday afternoon. Details surrounding her death are unclear. DJ Paul seemingly confirmed the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member when he shared a photo of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22
Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Gangsta Boo, former Three 6 Mafia member, found dead on front porch of Memphis home
Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, is considered a pioneer for female rap in the 90s.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance
Sean “Diddy” Combs finally shows the face of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, for the world to see. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy mogul posted two photos of the latest addition to his family. One of the pictures shows the newborn in a baby seat, and the other shows the billionaire holding her while she sleeps on his chest.
HipHopDX.com
Charleston White Trolls Gunna With New Freestyle
Charleston White has thrown some more shade in Gunna‘s direction following his release from prison, and this time its in the form of a freestyle. The comedian shared a new video on his socials this week where he drops a freestyle referencing Gunna’s release. In the video, White wore a chain with a circular pendant and bopped from side to side as if he was actually rapping.
HipHopDX.com
Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper
Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty
Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Popculture
Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22
Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
