Memphis, TN

hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report

RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
MEMPHIS, TN
Complex

Gangsta Boo Dead at 43

Gangsta Boo has passed away at the age of 43, FOX 13 Memphis reports. Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead late Sunday afternoon. Details surrounding her death are unclear. DJ Paul seemingly confirmed the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member when he shared a photo of...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects

The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Rolling Stone

Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22

Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....
TENNESSEE STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross

The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
FLORIDA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
HipHopDX.com

Charleston White Trolls Gunna With New Freestyle

Charleston White has thrown some more shade in Gunna‘s direction following his release from prison, and this time its in the form of a freestyle. The comedian shared a new video on his socials this week where he drops a freestyle referencing Gunna’s release. In the video, White wore a chain with a circular pendant and bopped from side to side as if he was actually rapping.
HipHopDX.com

Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper

Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'

Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Shine My Crown

So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram

One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession

T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Popculture

Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22

Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

