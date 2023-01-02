‘The Challenge 38’: Eliminated Players Weren’t Able to Communicate While Waiting to Re-Enter Game

The Challenge Season 38’s Ride or Dies features a redemption twist that allows eliminated players to return for another chance, as long as their teammate is still in the game. However, while the competitors wait, they aren’t allowed to communicate.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies features a redemption-like twist once the pairs are separated by teams. After getting eliminated, they could re-enter the game as long as their original partner is still competing.

While waiting for their chance, the players weren’t allowed to communicate. During her appearance on the Challenge Mania podcast, rookie Nurys Mateo explained she thought the eliminated competitors would live together in a Redemption House, similar to Final Reckoning .

However, she claimed they weren’t allowed to contact each other. The newcomer admitted to asking if she could see Kenny Clark, the first eliminated after the game split into teams, or get the phone number to his room as she thought it would help lift her spirits.

Nurys admitted she was happy to spend time in the hotel as he was “mentally over” the game at the time as the rookie had a target on her back due to her threat level and relationship with Jordan Wiseley. The Are You the One? star didn’t stay in the hotel long as her teammate Nelson Thomas was eliminated the following week.

Nurys Mateo and Nelson Thomas are the first pair eliminated

After appearing on Are You the One? 6 , the Maine-based model had a fling with Nelson that ended when she discovered he was in a relationship with The Challenge alum Kayleigh Morris.

The two didn’t rekindle their romance on Ex on the Beach as he began dating co-star Angela Babicz instead but remained good friends. They competed on Ride or Dies together, and she helped him break his 50+ daily challenge loss streak as they won two.

However, their victories put targets on their backs as the duo had to nominate four teams for elimination both times. Therefore, they found themselves on the block but remained in the competition by pulling the “safe” dagger.

When the game turned into teams, Nurys was the clear top threat of her group, drawing attention from the other squad. They nominated her for the first female elimination, where former champ Amber Borzotra sent her home in a challenge similar to Pole Wrestle. Nelson was sent home the following week, ending both of their games for good.

Is Nurys dating Jordan Wiseley or Johnny Middlebrooks after ‘The Challenge 38?’

During her time on the show, Nurys developed a connection with rookie Johnny Middlebrooks that began on the plane ride to the Challenge house.

However, it quickly ended when he exited the show after episode 3. The MTV star moved on with Jordan, but their cuddling rubbed some people wrong, namely his ex-fianceé Tori Deal.

Regardless, they seemed into each other and were interested in pursuing one another after the show. However, Nurys apparently friend-zoned Jordan as she rekindled her romance with Johnny following the London-based reunion.

In the Challenge Mania podcast, she explained the two extended their stay and had a good time together. Even though she claims they have undeniable chemistry, Nurys and Johnny aren’t currently dating. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.