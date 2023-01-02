Disciplinary board suspends Crystal Lake attorney accused of committing forgery, lying to client about case

Read full article on original website
Jan. 10, Set For The Opening of A New Chicken Salad Chick Location In BataviaMadocBatavia, IL
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
Suspect that allegedly shot 2 men, one of which later died, in Huntley extradited back to McHenry County
A man who fled to Pennsylvania after allegedly shooting two people, one of which later died, in Huntley has been extradited back to McHenry County and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Lewis C. McCracken, 27, of the 200 block of Villa Street in Elgin, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, aggravated […]
Police canine assists officers in finding drugs possessed by conviction felon that also had gun in Crystal Lake
Officers arrested a convicted felon after he was found, with the help of a police canine, in possession of cocaine and a gun during an investigation in Crystal Lake, authorities said. Police officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest Highway and Exchange Drive in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake […]
Report: More children dying despite DCFS contact
CHICAGO — Amaria Osby, 8, told a case worker she felt safe with her mother one day before she was murdered. That’s among the findings of an investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services’ inspector general. Police say Osby’s mother admitted to suffocating her daughter after drinking bleach and while high on […]
wlip.com
Lake County Woman Arrested for DUI, Spitting in Sheriff’s Deputies Faces
(Volo, IL) A Grayslake woman was taken into custody, after an incident involving Lake County Sheriff’s deputies. Kiara Pearson was arrested on Tuesday night in Volo on suspicion of DUI. While being processed at the Lakemoor Police Department, Pearson reportedly became combative and spit in the face of two deputies. The 32-year-old then reportedly bragged that she had a communicable disease. Both deputies were checked out at local hospitals, and will have follow up’s to determine if the suspect actually had a disease. Pearson meantime, has been charged with DUI and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. She is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court on the 18th.
4 years in prison for Huntley man convicted of driving under influence for 5th time in Illinois
A Huntley man has been sentenced to four years in prison after he was convicted in his fifth driving under the influence case where he drove onto someone’s lawn while intoxicated. Jerry S. Cierniak, 53, of Huntley, was charged in September 2021 with one count of aggravated driving under...
10 days in jail for drunk driver that struck, severely injured child at farmers market in Crystal Lake
A judge sentenced a woman to 10 days in jail after she pleaded guilty to driving drunk and hitting a child with her car, leaving the victim severely injured, at a farmers market in Crystal Lake. Janice M. Easty, 77, of the 400 block of Oxford Lane in Crystal Lake,...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot multiple times during gang-related argument, 3 arrested
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An 18-year-old Cook County man and two male juveniles have been arrested for a gang-related shooting Thursday night in suburban Des Plaines. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:09 p.m., according to a statement from Des Plaines police.
Probation for Hebron man who resisted arrest leaving officer injured, violated his burglary case sentence
A Hebron man, who violated his conditional discharge in a burglary case in McHenry and also resisted a police officer in McHenry County, has been sentenced to probation. Logan D. Grove, 23, of Hebron, was charged in November 2019 with residential burglary and burglary. Grove burglarized a residence on October 10, 2019, and entered a […]
fox32chicago.com
CPS wants former student’s family to pay $56,000 over allegations of lying about residency
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school. The student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment...
FBI searching man who pointed gun at employee during bank robbery in Waukegan
The FBI is searching for a suspect who pointed a gun at an employee while robbing a bank in Waukegan Friday evening. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said they were notified around 5:25 p.m. Friday of an armed robbery at Old National Bank, 1201 Golf Road in Waukegan. A spokesperson for the FBI said […]
Brown's Chicken murders: Marking 30 years since 7 people gunned down at Palatine restaurant
Sunday marks 30 years since seven people were gunned down on a cold January night in 1993, during a robbery at Brown's Chicken in Palatine.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man crashed into Uber, squad cars while fleeing police, spit on officer: authorities
GARY, Ind. - A Cook County man is accused of crashing into an Uber driver and squad car while fleeing from police in Gary, Indiana Tuesday night. At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV near 44th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, authorities said.
gamblingnews.com
New Report Confirms Waukegan Casino Plan Gains Traction
The process related to the new casino location in Waukegan is lengthy. Yet, a new report reveals that the operator secured important approvals which help clear the path and may enable Full House Resorts to start the building process this year. Full House Resorts Secures Approvals in Waukegan. Earlier this...
wglt.org
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
Round Lake Beach man charged with driving drunk, causing rollover crash that killed 2 men in Round Lake
A Round Lake Beach man has been arrested after being charged with driving drunk and causing a high-speed rollover crash that killed two Lake County men in Round Lake in 2020. Jose S. Aguirre, 28, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts […]
Woman allegedly spat on 2 sheriff’s deputies in Lakemoor, bragged about having communicable disease
Officials say two sheriff’s deputies were evaluated at the hospital after a woman spat on them and bragged about having a disease while at the police station in Lakemoor. A Lake County sheriff’s lieutenant was on patrol around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Volo Village Road and Route 12 in Volo. The lieutenant noticed a vehicle […]
Car thieves driving to Kane County to rifle through unlocked vehicles: sheriff
Kane County residents are being urged to lock their parked vehicles as police continue looking for teenagers believed responsible for the theft of items from several unlocked automobiles.
schaumburgtownship.org
Cook County Board of Review Residential Property Tax Appeals Period Open Now– January 25, 2023
Residents can appeal their Cook County property taxes with the Board of Review at the Township of Schaumburg now through January 25, 2023. The Township is open during the appeals period to assist residents Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 – 5pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 – 6:30pm. The Township has two options for appeals:
ME's report says 8-year-old Amaria Osby was going to be taken from mom now accused of her murder
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amaria Osby was the 8-year-old girl murdered by her mother in an Uptown residence for "loving her father too much".We have now uncovered new documents that may reveal there may have been more to the motive behind Amaria's murder. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Tuesday night, Amaria - who died at age 8 - was on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services as early as age 3. The department admitted rules were not followed in this case - but we're learning the story told to us for eight months may be...
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
