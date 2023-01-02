Detective locates missing 65-year-old woman in San Luis Obispo
UPDATE (1:40 p.m. Monday): Grover Beach police say Terri Lee Rodman was located safely around 12:30 p.m. Monday in San Luis Obispo by a detective with the Grover Beach Police Department.
—-
ORIGINAL STORY: Grover Beach Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old.
Terri Lee Rodman was last seen by her family on Friday, Dec. 30.
She was last seen driving a silver 2015 Infiniti with the license plate 8NOA725.
Terri's family says she was on her way to pick up a rescue dog from the California Men's Colony.
If you have any information, contact the Grover Beach Police Department immediately at 805-473-4511. Refer to case 22-1809.
