Detective locates missing 65-year-old woman in San Luis Obispo

By KSBY Staff
 5 days ago
UPDATE (1:40 p.m. Monday): Grover Beach police say Terri Lee Rodman was located safely around 12:30 p.m. Monday in San Luis Obispo by a detective with the Grover Beach Police Department.
ORIGINAL STORY: Grover Beach Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old.

Terri Lee Rodman was last seen by her family on Friday, Dec. 30.

She was last seen driving a silver 2015 Infiniti with the license plate 8NOA725.

Terri's family says she was on her way to pick up a rescue dog from the California Men's Colony.

If you have any information, contact the Grover Beach Police Department immediately at 805-473-4511. Refer to case 22-1809.

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

