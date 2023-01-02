Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Oregon State Men still winless on the road
For the first time in the new year, Oregon State men's basketball team played in a Pac-12 conference match-up on the road at Utah. Unfortunately, the Beavers lost to the Utes 79 - 60, as OSU falls to 0-4 in games away from Gill Coliseum. The Beavers found themselves behind...
nbc16.com
Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
nbc16.com
OSU mentality switch, Beavers growing through experiences in the season
The games have not always resulted in wins for Oregon State Men's Basketball team, but you can see the growth the Beavers have been making over the recent months. Despite missing their big man, Chol Marial in the middle, OSU managed to play physical and give themselves a chance against Oregon back on New Year's Eve.
nbc16.com
Oregon State women's basketball gains confidence with win over No. 10 UCLA
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State women's basketball may have found their identity after an upset victory over 10th-ranked UCLA last Sunday. The Beavers struggled earlier in the week against USC, only scoring 8 points in the third quarter versus the Trojans - but were able to get out to an early lead against the Bruins and managed to hold on to it for a majority of the game.
nbc16.com
Oregon Men's Basketball team still hampered by injuries
After Oregon Men's Basketball win over Oregon State last weekend, Duck's head coach Dana Altman said the team was already in trouble. But they'd be even more in trouble if it wasn't for starting point guard Will Richardson. It's no secret the 5th year senior has been carrying a heavy...
nbc16.com
Oregon Zoo tiger Bernadette 'happy and healthy' after testing at OSU veterinary hospital
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Zoo's Bernadette, known as "Bernie", a 270 pound Amur tiger, recently underwent testing at Oregon State University's veterinary to determine the cause of a seizure she had over the summer. At the Lois Bates Acheson Veterinary Teaching Hospital at OSU’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine,...
nbc16.com
Cascades Raptor Center releases red-tailed hawk back into the wild
EUGENE, Ore. — Gordon the hawk is free. Last month we reported on a red-tailed hawk found in the grille of a car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene with a broken pelvis. After making a recovery, he was released back into the wild Thursday by the Cascades Raptor Center.
nbc16.com
Volunteers needed for Oregon Veteran Volunteer Training Program
The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs Veteran Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers in Linn, Benton and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so that they can help connect veterans, primarily seniors, to...
nbc16.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
nbc16.com
Mayor Lucy Vinis discusses various topics from State of Eugene Address
EUGENE, Ore. — “We are the generation holding the bag. It is our job—the challenge of our era – to persevere in realizing our vision and not to pass the burden of these challenges on to our children and grandchildren.”. In her annual State of the...
nbc16.com
Family sets up GoFundMe after hit-and-run in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Following Tuesday night's hit and run at 6th and Lincoln in Eugene, a family set up a GoFundMe for a woman named Teresa, saying she was the one who was hit Tuesday night. The GoFundMe was opened Wednesday, raising money for a 60-year-old woman named Teresa...
nbc16.com
Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
nbc16.com
Apartment catches fire in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ore. — Wednesday evening, around 10:45 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department responded to reports of an apartment fire in the 40 block of Market Street. LFD says first arriving units reported smoke and flames showing from the second-story window. Fire crews attacked the blaze 'aggressively', knocking out the...
nbc16.com
Lane Transit District to reduce service on 12 fixed bus routes
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District will reduce service on 12 fixed bus routes and will make service adjustments on the weekday EmX bus service, including adding afternoon trips between Eugene Station and Springfield Station, the district said Tuesday. The service changes go into effect on Sunday, February 5,...
nbc16.com
Man, woman arrested in Lincoln City for manufacture and possession of meth and fentanyl
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police have arrested two people on various charges related to meth and fentanyl. On Monday, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge (1012 SW 51st St) after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of drugs coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.
nbc16.com
Worker shortage means changes to LTD bus and EmX routes
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A shortage of workers and diminished passenger boardings is leading to reduced service on 12 bus routes for Lane Transit District (LTD). "We have a shortage of workers and so we have to really adjust our service based on how many people we can put in buses to operate the buses to pick people up," LTD director of marketing and communications Pat Walsh said.
nbc16.com
Homelessness, housing, safety, and climate are the top concerns for the City of Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — As the new year kicks off, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis outlined the major topics of concern in 2022 and the future goals of the city for this year. A 2022 community survey revealed the issues residents would like to see the city address homelessness, housing, climate change, and public safety.
nbc16.com
Eugene Library Foundation appoints Dana B. Fleming Executive Director
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Public Library Foundation announced that Dana B. Fleming, previously executive director of The Eugene Education Foundation, has been named its next executive director. Fleming Replaces Reed Davaz McGowan who led the Library Foundation for the past 3 years, including during the height of the pandemic.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Man sentenced to more than 6 years in multiple drug and financial crimes
EUGENE, Ore. — A Eugene man has been sentenced to a total of 80 months in prison in multiple cases of drug and financial crimes due to the work of Eugene Police officers, Street Crimes Unit (SCU) and Property/Financial Crimes Unit, Eugene Police say. In March of 2021, a...
Comments / 0