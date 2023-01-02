ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KICK AM 1530

Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?

If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
ILLINOIS STATE
Eater

Illinois’ Minimum Wage Increases for 2023

As Chicago races through the first week of 2023, these are some of the restaurant stories that broke in late December that locals may have missed during the holiday hoopla. New Year’s Day meant hundreds of new laws going into effect in Illinois. That includes a raise in the state’s minimum wage, which affects fast-food workers and others in the restaurant industry. As the Trib notes, the state’s minimum wage has increased by $1 to $13 per hour. That’s separate from Chicago workers at places with 20 or more employees. The minimum wage in the city is $15.40 per hour. That will increase on July 1 by 2.5 percent or the rate of inflation — whatever is larger.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (1-5-23)

(WCIA) — Check out scores and highlights from basketball games across Central Illinois, including highlights from St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana. GIRLS BASKETBALL Leroy 24, Fieldcrest 53 Central A&M 55, Maroa Forsyth 46 Neoga 47, Fairfield 43 Hoopeston 50, Milford 16 Tolono Unity 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25 BOYS BASKETBALL #1 Routt Catholic 53, Carrollton 31 Linton 50, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

State of Illinois float featured in Rose Parade

PASADENA, CALIF. (WCIA) — An Enjoy Illinois float took part in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade along the streets of Pasadena, Calif. on Monday. Part of the Illinois Office of Tourism and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Enjoy Illinois’ float showcased the state’s award-winning tourism campaign, “Illinois. The Middle of Everything.” The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Lot fees jump over 50 percent at Mahomet mobile home park

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Residents at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park in Mahomet will be expected to pay a 50 percent increase come April first, 2023. Several neighbors have reached out to us to find answers. Back in November, we told you about a mother who was facing eviction. She and many others had worked […]
MAHOMET, IL
1440 WROK

3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies

Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
ILLINOIS STATE
stupiddope.com

How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you are looking to open a cannabis dispensary in Illinois, there are several steps you need to follow to obtain a license. The process can be complex and time-consuming, but with proper planning and preparation, you can increase your chances of success. In this guide, we will provide an overview of the process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license in Illinois, including the requirements and documents you need to submit.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois loses to Northwestern, now 0-3 in B1G

EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois is not only looking to get their first win of the New Year, but also their first conference win after an 0-2 start in Big Ten play. After a back and forth game in the first half, Northwestern wins 73-60. The Illini haven’t lost to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena since 2019. […]
EVANSTON, IL
1440 WROK

What’s Next For Legal Cannabis In Illinois, Home Delivery?

Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Skyy Clark steps away from basketball, Illini program

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois freshman point guard Skyy Clark is stepping away from basketball and the Illinois program, citing personal reasons in a statement released Friday afternoon. The highly touted point guard has played in 13 games this season, starting all but one, averaging seven points per game. “I want to start by saying that […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Q985

Top 5 Craziest Scams You Need To Avoid In Illinois This Year

There have been some truly bizarre scams that have taken place in the state of Illinois over the years. I've been getting so many spam and scam calls lately from different area codes, it's ridiculous. I remember when I worked for a police department for a few months and the amount of reports we took about someone getting scammed was shocking!
ILLINOIS STATE

