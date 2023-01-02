Read full article on original website
Related
More Rejected Vanity Plates in Illinois That’ll Have You Chuckling
Have you ever tried to get a vanity license plate and had your request rejected? If you live in Illinois, you're not alone. According to a recent report by Axios, the state has rejected over 50,000 vanity plate requests in the past five years. But what could possibly be so...
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?
If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
Eater
Illinois’ Minimum Wage Increases for 2023
As Chicago races through the first week of 2023, these are some of the restaurant stories that broke in late December that locals may have missed during the holiday hoopla. New Year’s Day meant hundreds of new laws going into effect in Illinois. That includes a raise in the state’s minimum wage, which affects fast-food workers and others in the restaurant industry. As the Trib notes, the state’s minimum wage has increased by $1 to $13 per hour. That’s separate from Chicago workers at places with 20 or more employees. The minimum wage in the city is $15.40 per hour. That will increase on July 1 by 2.5 percent or the rate of inflation — whatever is larger.
drydenwire.com
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin
LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combined at over $1 billion
Illinois Lottery players have two chances to start 2023 off with a bang, as the jackpots on offer for multi-state lottery games Mega Millions and Powerball combined are over $1 billion. The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing is an estimated $265 million and the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s...
One Big Change is Coming to All Illinois Portillo’s Locations This Month
For some people, cash is still King, but it won't be soon at Portillo's drive-thrus throughout Illinois. In an effort to make its drive-thru process even smoother, Portillo's will no longer be accepting cash payments in any of its drive-thrus. Portillo's Announces Big Change to Drive-Thru Ordering. I happen to...
Very Popular Illinois Joint Makes Best Diners, Drive Ins and Dives List
To anyone who has ever sat and stuffed their face at this joint, known for serving the most influential burger of all time, this news comes as no surprise. I don't know that Guy loves Illinois, but given the fact that neither Guy nor I have missed many meals, Illinois is a state east to love for its food.
HS scoreboard (1-5-23)
(WCIA) — Check out scores and highlights from basketball games across Central Illinois, including highlights from St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana. GIRLS BASKETBALL Leroy 24, Fieldcrest 53 Central A&M 55, Maroa Forsyth 46 Neoga 47, Fairfield 43 Hoopeston 50, Milford 16 Tolono Unity 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25 BOYS BASKETBALL #1 Routt Catholic 53, Carrollton 31 Linton 50, […]
State of Illinois float featured in Rose Parade
PASADENA, CALIF. (WCIA) — An Enjoy Illinois float took part in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade along the streets of Pasadena, Calif. on Monday. Part of the Illinois Office of Tourism and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Enjoy Illinois’ float showcased the state’s award-winning tourism campaign, “Illinois. The Middle of Everything.” The […]
Lot fees jump over 50 percent at Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Residents at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park in Mahomet will be expected to pay a 50 percent increase come April first, 2023. Several neighbors have reached out to us to find answers. Back in November, we told you about a mother who was facing eviction. She and many others had worked […]
3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies
Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
stupiddope.com
How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide
If you are looking to open a cannabis dispensary in Illinois, there are several steps you need to follow to obtain a license. The process can be complex and time-consuming, but with proper planning and preparation, you can increase your chances of success. In this guide, we will provide an overview of the process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license in Illinois, including the requirements and documents you need to submit.
Illinois has a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer
Erin Johnson is taking over for Danielle Perry to coordinate between state cannabis agencies to ensure that the Illinois cannabis industry is headed in the right direction. Johnson tells KMOX 2022 was a big year for weed in the state.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois among states with highest demand for outbound U-Haul trucks, report shows
CHICAGO - More people fled Illinois in 2022 than nearly every other state in the country, according to a new report. U-Haul released its annual Growth Index report on Tuesday, which measured more than two million one-way trips last year. The Land of Lincoln, which took the No. 49 spot...
Illinois loses to Northwestern, now 0-3 in B1G
EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois is not only looking to get their first win of the New Year, but also their first conference win after an 0-2 start in Big Ten play. After a back and forth game in the first half, Northwestern wins 73-60. The Illini haven’t lost to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena since 2019. […]
What’s Next For Legal Cannabis In Illinois, Home Delivery?
Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.
“Most Haunted Road In Illinois”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Illinois is home to many haunted roads and highways, each with its own eerie history and ghostly tales. From haunted bridges to abandoned stretches of pavement, these spooky roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Illinois:
Skyy Clark steps away from basketball, Illini program
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois freshman point guard Skyy Clark is stepping away from basketball and the Illinois program, citing personal reasons in a statement released Friday afternoon. The highly touted point guard has played in 13 games this season, starting all but one, averaging seven points per game. “I want to start by saying that […]
Top 5 Craziest Scams You Need To Avoid In Illinois This Year
There have been some truly bizarre scams that have taken place in the state of Illinois over the years. I've been getting so many spam and scam calls lately from different area codes, it's ridiculous. I remember when I worked for a police department for a few months and the amount of reports we took about someone getting scammed was shocking!
Comments / 2