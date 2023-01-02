Family releases statement after arrest of University of Idaho murder suspect

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday night, a statement has been released from the family of Bryan Kohberger, the alleged suspect arrested in the murders at the University of Idaho .

The family of the suspect say they are cooperating with authorities to “seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence.”

Kohberger has been arrested for the killing of four University of Idaho students.

In the statement, his family says they will let the legal process unfold and “love and support” him.

The statement also expressed condolences for the families of the victims saying there are no words to express the sadness they feel.

