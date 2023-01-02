ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Family releases statement after arrest of University of Idaho murder suspect

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FW9Tz_0k0blSee00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday night, a statement has been released from the family of Bryan Kohberger, the alleged suspect arrested in the murders at the University of Idaho .

The family of the suspect say they are cooperating with authorities to “seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence.”

Kohberger has been arrested for the killing of four University of Idaho students.

One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge

In the statement, his family says they will let the legal process unfold and “love and support” him.

The statement also expressed condolences for the families of the victims saying there are no words to express the sadness they feel.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Traffic stop helped in Idaho murder investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Idaho officials have released the evidence they have against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four college students in Idaho. According to the arrest affidavit, key information in the investigation came three months before the murders during a traffic stop on August 21 when Moscow Police pulled over Bryan Kohberger. […]
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded

An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
MOSCOW, ID
WBRE

Bryan Kohberger extradited to Idaho to face homicide charges

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County officials state Bryan Kohberger has left the prison stating he is returning to Idaho where he faces homicide charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition hearing Tuesday, bringing him back to Idaho earlier than expected.  A search for the 28-year-old suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day in court

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect in the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students was seen by the world for the first time since his arrest. All eyes were on 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger as he was brought into the Monroe County Courthouse Tuesday. It’s the first time the public was able to […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
New York Post

Everything we know about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s parents

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger grew up in an apparently average family with a “warm-hearted” mother, records and witnesses attest. Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., almost seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13.  Born in 1994, Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr., 67, and Maryann Kohberger, 62. Along with his older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, Kohberger was raised largely in nearby Effort,...
MOSCOW, ID
WBRE

Kohberger extradited back to Idaho

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students, is on the way back to Idaho. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the Poconos last Friday and waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. The executive director of the airport tells Eyewitness News that Bryan […]
MOSCOW, ID
WBRE

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Here’s what we know the day after Kohberger’s arrest

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We continue to learn more about the man arrested in the Poconos early Friday morning charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students. Police have been conducting a homicide investigation since November 13, when four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus home. […]
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer

(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
WBRE

WBRE

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy