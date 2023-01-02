Read full article on original website
After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survives
Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
50+ Missing in Casino Mega Blaze as Tourists Leap to Their Deaths
Dozens of Thai tourists are feared dead after a massive blaze ripped through a casino complex in a Cambodian border town, with reports of people throwing themselves from windows and the roof of the burning building.The blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet began in a lower-floor restaurant at around midnight and quickly climbed up the 15-story building, fanned by heavy winds. Firefighters, including Thai crews from across the border, took about 14 hours—until 2 p.m. on Thursday—to bring the flames under control, by which point the building was a burned-out wreck.Local officials said that 16...
House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago’s central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
Vietnamese boy, 10, trapped in 35-metre concrete pillar on New Year’s Eve dies
A 10-year-old boy who fell inside a narrow open shaft of a concrete pile in Vietnam on New Year’s Eve has died, reported state media.More than 200 rescuers had been working round the clock to free Ly Hao Nam from the 35-metre-long support pillar. But hopes for the boy’s survival began to diminish even as the government pressed soldiers, engineering experts and specialised equipment to pull the concrete pillar from the ground before cutting it to bring the boy out.“The authorities have determined that the victim has died and are trying to recover his body for the funeral,” said Doan...
